Stephen Thompson expects to receive “some backpay” when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296

Stephen Thompson is expecting to receive ‘some backpay’ when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

‘Wonderboy’ Thompson (17-6 MMA) is set to meet up with the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) in a welterweight bout on Saturday, December 16th at UFC 296 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Nomad’ most recently fought and defeated Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285.

Thompson last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA) via TKO back in December of 2022.

Stephen Thompson was scheduled to fight Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA) at UFC 291 but Pereira failed to make weight and Thompson declined continuing with the fight. There was a dispute over money, as Thompson believed he should still be paid for making weight, however that did not happen.

Thompson, speaking with Chris Weidman on ‘SiriusXM’s ‘Won’t Back Down’, said he believes the UFC will rectify the fight pay at UFC 296:

“I do believe that they’re going to – I think the deal is, when I fight Shavkat, they’re going to add on what they owed me for the last fight.”

Weidman jokingly responded:

“So they’re bribing you.”

To which Stephen Thompson replied:

“I don’t think they’re bribing me. But it was the fact that I wanted somebody – OK, so there was the thing about Usman after that fight. Usman called me out, and I wanted that fight, but the UFC kept coming back and saying, ‘No, Usman’s not gonna fight you. He’s gonna fight somebody else.’ So there’s a lot going on.”

Continuing Thompson spoke of what the UFC was offering him saying:

“Then Ian Garry fights (and beats Neil Magny at UFC 292), and he calls me out obviously. And then I get a call from the UFC saying, ‘Hey, fight Ian Garry at MSG’ (UFC 295). I’m like, ‘No, I’m done fighting these guys that are ranked below me. Give me somebody that’s ranked above me.’”

Expressing his interest in fighting Shavkhat Rakhmonov, Stephen Thompson said:

“People are looking at this guy, undefeated, hundred percent finish rate. Nobody wants to fight this guy, so here I am. I’m like, you know, do I fight somebody ranked below me? Do I fight somebody ranked above me, probably one of the toughest guys in the division who nobody wants to fight? I’ll fight Shavkhat. Let’s do it. Let’s make it happen.”

Concluding, the 40 year old spoke of beating Shavkhat and getting another shot at the title (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I believe (if) I go out there and I beat this guy – he should be fighting for the title after this fight with Leon (Edwards) and Colby (Covington). I think Shavkhat’s got it (if he wins at UFC 296). So if I beat this guy, I’m looking at another title shot again.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Stephen Thompson vs Shavkat Rakhmonov this coming December? Do you think ‘Wonderboy’ can hand ‘Nomad’ his first loss in the Octagon?

