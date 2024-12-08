Alexander Volkov sounds off following controversial loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 310: “I can’t agree with this”

By Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Alexander Volkov is not happy with the judges following UFC 310.

Ciryl Gane Alexander Volkov

Volkov collided with Ciryl Gane in a rematch this past Saturday night. The bout went the distance, and the general consensus is that Volkov did enough to win the fight. Two of the three judges at Octagon side disagreed, and scored the fight for Gane.

Fans, Volkov, and even Gane weren’t happy with how things transpired after the score totals were read.

Alexander Volkov Slams Judges Following UFC 310 Loss

Alexander Volkov let it be known that he’s none too pleased with the judges of his UFC 310 fight during the post-fight presser (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It was a bullsh*t decision, for sure,” Volkov said through an interpreter at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference. “I don’t accept this. I don’t know what we’re going to do with the decision. I’m absolutely sure I won the fight. I did much more than Gane.

“I don’t know who scored this fight for him, who are the judges, but I don’t know, maybe one of you can tell me the truth, but I don’t see any damage from him to me, and I don’t understand how he won the fight.”

Volkov did note that he doesn’t have an issue with Gane. It’s a different story when it comes to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, however.

“I respect Ciryl Gane, he walked out of the cage after the decision because he didn’t feel this, too. Nothing bad to my opponent, just upset with commission. I can’t agree with this.”

After the fight, UFC CEO Dana White told Volkov that he thought he should’ve had his hand raised.

“They f*cked that one up bad,” White told Volkov.

Time will tell how the UFC plans to make things right for Volkov going forward.

