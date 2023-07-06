Dana White provides major update on the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight
Dana White has provided a big update on the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.
McGregor and Chandler are coaching TUF 31 and the hope was the fight would happen in December. However, a big hurdle was the Irishman re-entering the USADA testing pool as the drug testing administrator had said Conr needs to be in the pool for six months before he can fight.
RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski confident he’d beat Islam Makhachev in a rematch.
With that, Conor McGregor needed to enter the USADA pool a few weeks ago for the fight with Michael Chandler to happen before the end of the year. Now, ahead of UFC 290, Dana White spoke to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter and revealed McGregor is still not in the USADA testing pool.
‘Who cares what USADA says’
“He is not… We will see how that plays out, they are saying that now, but who knows? I don’t talk about shit until shit happens, you know what I mean,” Dana White said about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. “To sit here and think hypothetically how a million different things could happen, no idea, I’m focused on what’s happening this Saturday and the next Saturday. UFC 300 isn’t even in my mind right now, the Conor thing, who the hell knows how that thing is going to play out? Who cares what USADA says, we will see what happens when it happens. I don’t know.”
Although Conor McGregor isn’t in the USADA testing pool, Dana White says he still believes the Michael Chandler fight can happen this year, despite what USADA says.
“100 percent,” White said when asked if McGregor vs. Chandler can still happen this year.
As of right now, whether or not Conor McGregor will actually fight again is to be seen. But, the Irishman recently came out and said he is preparing for his upcoming scrap.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Dana White Michael Chandler UFC