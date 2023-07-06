Dana White provides major update on the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight

‘Who cares what USADA says’

“He is not… We will see how that plays out, they are saying that now, but who knows? I don’t talk about shit until shit happens, you know what I mean,” Dana White said about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. “To sit here and think hypothetically how a million different things could happen, no idea, I’m focused on what’s happening this Saturday and the next Saturday. UFC 300 isn’t even in my mind right now, the Conor thing, who the hell knows how that thing is going to play out? Who cares what USADA says, we will see what happens when it happens. I don’t know.”

Although Conor McGregor isn’t in the USADA testing pool, Dana White says he still believes the Michael Chandler fight can happen this year, despite what USADA says.

“100 percent,” White said when asked if McGregor vs. Chandler can still happen this year.

As of right now, whether or not Conor McGregor will actually fight again is to be seen. But, the Irishman recently came out and said he is preparing for his upcoming scrap.