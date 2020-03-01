VIDEO | Megan Olivi reacts after husband Joseph Benavidez suffers TKO loss at UFC Norfolk

Megan Olivi was cageside to watch her husband Joseph Benavidez take on Deivedson Figueiredo for the UFC’s vacant flyweight title this evening in Virginia.

The highly anticipated matchup served as the headliner of UFC Norfolk, but only Benavidez was eligible to take home the 125-pound strap, this after Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5lbs on Friday.

Unfortunately for ‘Joe-Jitsu’, his third crack at UFC flyweight gold did not end up being the charm as he fell victim to a brutal second round finish.

After a back and forth opening round, the flyweight standouts appeared to accidently clash heads early in round two. That collision caused a cut on the head of Joseph Benavidez and Deivedson Figueiredo was quick to capitalize. The Brazilian landed a straight right hand that sent ‘Joe-Jitsu’ crashing to the Octagon canvas. From there, Figueiredo would land a big hammer fist before the referee mercifully stepped in to call a stop to the action.

The official result was a second round TKO victory for Deivedson Figueiredo.

As seen below via RyanGill19 on Twitter, Megan Olivi was featured on camera just as the fight ending sequence occurred.

@MeganOlivi reaction to her husband Joe Benavidez getting KO’D. Oh Shit is right 😳 pic.twitter.com/C5om5Hlam8 — TheLegend (@RyanGill19) March 1, 2020

The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak for Joseph Benavidez, who called the loss a “nightmare” in his post-fight interview (see that here).

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Norfolk event, Megan Olivi would take to Twitter where she shared the following tweet from Luke Thomas of Sirius XM Radio.

There aren't many good guys in MMA. Joseph Benavidez is one of them. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 1, 2020

Where Joseph Benavidez decides to go from here remains to be seen. He is undoubtedly one of the worlds best 125-pound fighters, but one has to wonder if this will be the last title opportunity he will receive from the UFC.

