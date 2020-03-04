Urijah Faber vs Dustin Ortiz set to headline Copa Podio: California

Urijah Faber and Dustin Ortiz are set to headline Copa Podio: California this Sunday at Vacaville High School in Vacaville, California.

The pair will compete against one another in a submission grappling match that will serve as the main event, whereas UFC veterans Danny Castillo and Carlos Rocha will also be squaring off in a no-gi fight in Cali.

Both men will be looking to return to winning ways on a competitive level after suffering respective disappointments in their latest UFC outings.

“Itching to compete! March 8th sub grappling match w @dustinortizmma on the horizon! First event for @copapodio@copapodio.usa here in Nor-Cal. @fabiopradobjj hoping Sacramento’s grappling community is ready!”. – Urijah Faber on Instagram.

Faber is coming off the back of a vicious knockout loss at the hands of Petr Yan from back at UFC 245. “The California Kid” went into the fight off the back of a huge win over rising star Ricky Simon, but the Russian star was just too good for the veteran.

Ortiz, on the other hand, hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon since his unanimous decision defeat against Joseph Benavidez in January 2019. Ortiz had previously been offered a release from his contract with the promotion but decided to fight Benavidez instead, with his future in the world of mixed martial arts still being somewhat uncertain.

Faber has 17 submission wins to his name in his pro MMA career, although his last triumph in that department came back at UFC 181 against Francisco Rivera when he won via bulldog choke.

Ortiz, on the other hand, currently has four submission wins on his record with the last taking place almost a decade ago in June 2010.

While there are still some question marks surrounding Urijah Faber and what he may decide to do next, this serves as undeniable proof that he still loves to compete.

