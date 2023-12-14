Dana White on Conor McGregor’s planned return to UFC: “It’s all up to him”

UFC CEO Dana White sat down with TNT Sports to preview UFC 296, taking place Saturday night, headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and various other MMA topics, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) has been out of action since July 2021, suffering a fight-ending ankle break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Dana White, who has run the UFC since 2001 as its company president, has long supported “The Notorious” and his career journey, which spans a decade. Notable victories include Poirier, Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and Donald Cerrone, to name a few.

White had little to say regarding a timetable for McGregor’s highly-anticipated 2024 return but did reiterate his intention for the ex-champ to compete at some point. Despite that, White is leaving the decision ultimately up to McGregor, who has not won back-to-back outings since 2016.

“Listen, at the end of the day, you know, I say it all the time, Conor [McGregor] is extremely wealthy,” Dana White said. “He has a lot of different options in his life. You know, when Conor gets that hunger back and really wants to come back [to the UFC] and fight, it’s all up to him.”

McGregor has been held up by USADA, whom the UFC and White part ways with effective Jan. 1, 2024, which will keep him out of competition for at least six months retroactively to the date.

McGregor’s next fight is unknown, although he and Michael Chandler (23-8, 2-3 UFC) have been linked to a potential grudge match a year removed from their coaching stints on TUF 31 in the spring.

With UFC 300 slated for April, the event still lacks a headlining attraction, making McGregor-Chandler (with an exemption) a logical choice to top the milestone-numbered event from Las Vegas, Nevada.

