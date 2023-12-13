Dana White responds to Jim Miller’s request to fight at UFC 300: “Consider that done”

Dana White has responded to Jim Miller’s request to fight at UFC 300.

Jim Miller (36-17 MMA) is eager to be included in the UFC’s historic 300th pay-per-view event in April of 2024.

The 40-year-old was there for UFC 100 in 2009 where he defeated Mac Danzig (22-12 MMA) by unanimous decision. ‘A-10’ was also there for UFC 200 in 2016 when he defeated Takanori Gomi (36-15 MMA) by TKO.

It only makes sense that Miller wants to fight at UFC 300.

Miller has won 4 of his last 5 fights in the Octagon, his latest KO victory coming this past June over Jesse Butler (12-5 MMA) (see that here).

Speaking with ‘TNT Sports’, Dana White had this to say about including Miller in UFC 300:

“That is a great story. I’ll get that done for you. I’ll get Jim Miller on the card for you. Consider that done… Text Mick (Maynard) and Sean (Shelby) and tell them we need Jim Miller on UFC 300 so I don’t forget.”

Continuing, the UFC CEO spoke about the upcoming UFC 296 event this weekend, and the draw of UFC 300:

“The difference between a 300 is – listen, if you look at the card this weekend, this card is awesome. You want to build these amazing cards that make people lose their minds, but there’s also so much more to it with a 300. There’s this whole what is the feel of the show going to be. We put on a live event and a television show, too, and what are we going to build around the event?”

Concluding, Dana White said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“What’s going to make 300 more special than this Saturday night, the last pay-per-view of the year. So, there’s a lot more that goes into it than just the card, but what you can expect is the first prelim of the night for you to be going like, ‘Holy sh*t, this is the first prelim of the night? This is insane. This isn’t even right. These two shouldn’t be on the first prelim of the night.’ That’s how good 300 is going to be.”

Are you looking forward to UFC 300? What would you like to see the stacked card look like?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!