Dana White says he is “absolutely” cool with Tom Aspinall defending his UFC interim heavyweight title

By Susan Cox - December 13, 2023

Dana White is saying he’s ‘absolutely’ cool with Tom Aspinall defending his UFC interim heavyweight title.

Dana White

It was UFC 295 that saw Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) defeat Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO at 1:09 of Round 1 to claim the interim heavyweight title as his own.

Originally it was to have been Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA) vs Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) this past November at UFC 295. Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury.

While Dana White is adamant that the Jones vs Miocic fight happen once ‘Bones’ has recovered from his injury, he’s okay if Aspinall wants to defend the interim title.

White, speaking with ‘TNT Sports’ confirmed Aspinall could defend his interim title:

“Aspinall could possibly fight again. I don’t know. We’ll see how this plays out going into the next year, but Jones and Stipe, the fight, they both deserve it. Jon Jones got injured. There’s nothing he can do about it. We’ll see what happens in 2024. If Aspinall wants to fight before that fight happens, why not? Why not let him defend it.”

Continuing, the UFC CEO stated:

“If you look at what Stipe has accomplished in this sport, what he’s done, where he’s at in his career, he wants the Jon Jones fight, and I get it. Arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time vs. the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He wants that fight, it’s a big legacy fight for both guys.”

Concluding, Dana White said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“While Jon Jones is injured, if he (Aspinall) wants to defend the title, we’d absolutely do it.” 

Following his victory, Aspinall spoke with Michael Bisping, and said he believed Jones should be stripped of the title:

“Well, I’ve heard nothing from the UFC. I think Jon Jones should be stripped of the title, to be honest because everyone else does when they get injured like that. I don’t see why he’s still got it. I don’t understand that.”

According to White that isn’t going to happen, as the UFC CEO believes the Jones vs. Miocic fight is a must do. It is also apparent that White won’t stand in the Brit’s way should he wish to entertain defending his interim heavyweight title.

Who would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight next? Do you agree with White that the legacy fight between Jones and Miocic is deserving to both of them?

