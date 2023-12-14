Dustin Jacoby expecting a “battle” against Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296, believes stars are aligning for rematch against Alex Pereira

By Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Dustin Jacoby will be getting a chance to end 2023 on a high note.

Dustin Jacoby

Jacoby snapped his two-fight losing streak back in August with a first-round TKO over Kennedy Nzechukwu. After the win, Jacoby was hoping to fight one more time this year, and when he got the call to face Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296 he jumped at the chance.

“Yeah, man. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I was already going to be there with my teammate Brandon Royval fighting for the flyweight world title, so when they asked if I wanted to be part of the card I said absolutely. It was hard to say no to that one,” Jacoby said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Although Jacoby is excited to fight one more time this year, he is also ecstatic to fight someone ranked ahead of him which Menifield is. He also believes it’s a fan-friendly fight between two strikers.

“Anytime you can get a guy ranked above you, that is what you are after,” Jacoby explained. “That’s why I couldn’t say no, I like the matchup, I’m excited about the matchup and it’s an opportunity to get one step closer to the pinnacle of the sport and the champ Alex Pereira… He’s a bull and he’s a tough out and in the top-15 for a reason. I’m excited to go out there and give him an L on his record. He’s a guy who says he’s a striker and I’m looking forward to getting in there and mixing it up with him.”

Heading into his UFC 296 scrap, Dustin Jacoby knows he has the reach advantage over Alonzo Menifield and is the more technical striker. However, he is aware that Menifield may try and wrestle him. But, even if he does, Jacoby has full confidence he will get his hand raised.

“I think it’s going to be a battle. He’s very explosive, he may try and take me down and that may be a football tackle. Or, we stand up, I think I’m a better striker, I’m longer, I’m physically longer. He’s physically bigger, it’s the old bull vs. matador matchup and we will have to see what the matador has up his sleeve,” Jacoby said.

Should Jacoby get his hand raised at UFC 296, he believes it could set him up to have a big fight next time out. He also believes that given the fact he fought Alex Pereira in Glory kickboxing, the story is there for the two to rematch in MMA.

“I think it really boosts me. If I go out there and have an exciting performance and really showcase and make a statement, there is a story there with Pereira… I have a huge opportunity to go out there and showcase my skills and prove that I am closer than ever to my ultimate dream in this sport. Alex Pereira just won the light heavyweight championship, I fought Alex Pereira in March of 2014, how cool would that be to get a big win here and get the opportunity to stand across from the octagon 10 years later? I think that’s super cool and I got my eyes on the prize,” Jacoby concluded.

Previous Post

Topics:

Alonzo Menifield Dustin Jacoby UFC

Related

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC

Dana White on Conor McGregor's planned return to UFC: "It's all up to him"

Zain Bando - December 13, 2023
Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque
UFC

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque removed from UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

UFC 296 has taken a hit as a welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque is off the card.

Brian Kelleher
Cody Garbrandt

Brian Kelleher confident he can bring out the "old" Cody Garbrandt in a "firefight" at UFC 296: "He's an emotional guy"

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Brian Kelleher is relieved to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson unloads on "little b*tch" Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Tony Ferguson isn’t a fan of Paddy Pimblett.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington says he's already a "first-ballot Hall of Famer" but will be "one of the greatest welterweights of all-time" after UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Colby Covington plans to solidify his legacy on Saturday at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington and Donald Trump

Leon Edwards confused by Colby Covington's 'weird' love for Donald Trump: "He needs to go get a girlfriend"

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023
Mark Kerr and Dwayne Johnson
UFC

Dwayne Johnson to play Mark Kerr in A24's 'The Smashing Machine' movie

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has signed to play former UFC fighter Mark Kerr in a film next year.

Lebron James and Colby Covington
LeBron James

Colby Covington continues one-sided feud with Lebron James: "You're a spineless coward"

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again taken aim at NBA star Lebron James.

Colby Covington and Donald Trump
UFC

Colby Covington plans to have Donald Trump wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Colby Covington will be asking for Donald Trump to wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296.

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC
Jim Miller

Dana White responds to Jim Miller’s request to fight at UFC 300: “Consider that done”

Susan Cox - December 13, 2023

Dana White has responded to Jim Miller’s request to fight at UFC 300.