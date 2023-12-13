Dana White rejects Colby Covington’s request for Donald Trump walkout at UFC 296

UFC CEO Dana White has rejected Colby Covington’s request for Donald Trump walkout at UFC 296.

This coming Saturday, December 16th, will see Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) facing Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event title fight which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Covington, 35, last fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of 2022 at UFC 272.

Edwards, 32, is coming off back-to-back victories against Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) in August of 2022 at UFC 278 and again in their trilogy match-up in March of 2023 at UFC 286. Edwards, the current UFC welterweight champion is looking to defend his title for the second time this weekend.

Colby Covington is a staunch Donald Trump supporter, often seen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. The fighter would have loved to have had Past-President Donald Trump walk him out this weekend when he faces ‘Rocky’.

However, that will not be the case, as Dana White, another avid supporter of Trump, intervened advising that such a situation would cause ‘too much mayhem’ at the event.

Apparently, Trump will be present at UFC 296 to support Covington.

Colby Covington, speaking with ‘Sporting News‘ shared his disappointment concerning Ex-President Donald Trump not being allowed to do the walkout with ‘Chaos’ at UFC 296:

“It’s a shame, I know Dana White is not gonna allow me walk out with him, because I asked for it and Donald Trump was willing to walk out with me, but it just would be too much of a logistical concern, too much mayhem, because everybody loves him. He’s the greatest President of all time. He literally made America great again.”

So there you have it – according to Covington everybody loves Trump, the ‘greatest President of all time’.

Do you agree? Are you looking forward to seeing Mr. Trump in the running for the Presidency once again?

Who do you predict will come out the victor in the Edwards vs. Covington fight?

