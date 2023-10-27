Anthony Smith explains why there was no foul in Islam Makhachev’s knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski: “The rule is that you can’t target the back of the head”
UFC fighter Anthony Smith has explained why there was nothing wrong with Islam Makhachev’s finishing sequence against Alexander Volkanovski.
Last weekend at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev knocked Alexander Volkanovski out and successfully retained the UFC lightweight championship. In doing so, he cemented his status as the best 155-pounder in the world.
However, a handful of fans questioned the nature of the finish. They suggested that a few of Makhachev’s shots in the final moments in the bout should’ve been deemed illegal, as they appeared to hit the back of Volkanovski’s head.
RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CALLS FOUL ON ISLAM MAKHACHEV’S STOPPAGE WIN OVER ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI: “BACK OF THE HEAD SHOTS ARE NOT GOOD”
In the eyes of the aforementioned Anthony Smith, though, there was nothing wrong with how it played out.
Smith explains why Makhachev’s win wasn’t illegal
“And the rule isn’t necessarily that you can’t punch someone in the back of the head. That’s not the rule. The rule is that you can’t target the back of the head so if you’re throwing a strike that started off as a legal targeted strike and they move their head while you’re throwing it, the referees will tell you in the back, that’s on you.”
“That’s your own fault, if you shoot a takedown whilst someone’s kneeing you but while they started that technique, you were still on two feet and it landed whilst you’re on your knees, that’s on you. That’s 100% your fault so I think all those shots were legal.”
Quotes via MMA News
Either way, it certainly seems as if this was the final chapter in what has been an intriguing rivalry.
Do you agree with this assessment from Anthony Smith? What do you expect to happen next for both Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Anthony Smith Islam Makhachev UFC