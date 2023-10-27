Anthony Smith explains why there was no foul in Islam Makhachev’s knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski: “The rule is that you can’t target the back of the head”

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has explained why there was nothing wrong with Islam Makhachev’s finishing sequence against Alexander Volkanovski.

Last weekend at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev knocked Alexander Volkanovski out and successfully retained the UFC lightweight championship. In doing so, he cemented his status as the best 155-pounder in the world.

However, a handful of fans questioned the nature of the finish. They suggested that a few of Makhachev’s shots in the final moments in the bout should’ve been deemed illegal, as they appeared to hit the back of Volkanovski’s head.

In the eyes of the aforementioned Anthony Smith, though, there was nothing wrong with how it played out.