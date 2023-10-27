Anthony Smith explains why there was no foul in Islam Makhachev’s knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski: “The rule is that you can’t target the back of the head”

By Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has explained why there was nothing wrong with Islam Makhachev’s finishing sequence against Alexander Volkanovski.

Last weekend at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev knocked Alexander Volkanovski out and successfully retained the UFC lightweight championship. In doing so, he cemented his status as the best 155-pounder in the world.

However, a handful of fans questioned the nature of the finish. They suggested that a few of Makhachev’s shots in the final moments in the bout should’ve been deemed illegal, as they appeared to hit the back of Volkanovski’s head.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CALLS FOUL ON ISLAM MAKHACHEV’S STOPPAGE WIN OVER ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI: “BACK OF THE HEAD SHOTS ARE NOT GOOD”

In the eyes of the aforementioned Anthony Smith, though, there was nothing wrong with how it played out.

Smith explains why Makhachev’s win wasn’t illegal

“And the rule isn’t necessarily that you can’t punch someone in the back of the head. That’s not the rule. The rule is that you can’t target the back of the head so if you’re throwing a strike that started off as a legal targeted strike and they move their head while you’re throwing it, the referees will tell you in the back, that’s on you.”

“That’s your own fault, if you shoot a takedown whilst someone’s kneeing you but while they started that technique, you were still on two feet and it landed whilst you’re on your knees, that’s on you. That’s 100% your fault so I think all those shots were legal.”

Quotes via MMA News

Either way, it certainly seems as if this was the final chapter in what has been an intriguing rivalry.

Do you agree with this assessment from Anthony Smith? What do you expect to happen next for both Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Dana White, UFC

Dana White is hopeful for an eventual heavyweight title unification bout following UFC 295 shakeup: “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man”

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White provides update on Charles Oliveira and potential title shot: “He went to a plastic surgeon”

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on the return of Charles Oliveira and a potential title shot.

Jon Jones, Heavyweight, UFC 282
UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones issues statement following withdrawal from UFC 295

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement following his withdrawal from UFC 295.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje explains why he doesn't want to fight Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje says he doesn’t want to fight Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker tells Kamaru Usman to "stick around" at middleweight after UFC 294: "That fight interests me"

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Robert Whittaker is hoping to fight Kamaru Usman next time out.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294

Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade barbs following controversial result at UFC 294

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023
Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway interested in fighting Justin Gaethje for the BMF title: “How about one for the fans?”

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is down for a showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Dana White, UFC, The UFC
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White responds to backlash over new Bud Light deal

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to the backlash over the new Bud Light deal.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “Complete disrespect”

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

Dana White is explaining why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Tom Aspinall
Sergey Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall shares the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC star Tom Aspinall has shared the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of his short-notice title fight.