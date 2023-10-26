Tom Aspinall shares the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295
UFC star Tom Aspinall has shared the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of his short-notice title fight.
At UFC 295 next month, Tom Aspinall will compete for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. He’ll be going up against Sergei Pavlovich, and he’ll be doing so on short notice as a result of Jon Jones pulling out of his fight with Stipe Miocic.
Given his track record in the promotion, many believe Tom Aspinall has earned the right to compete for the belt. However, it remains to be seen how much the short notice nature of the bout will impact him.
Back in 2016, Michael Bisping took a short notice title fight against Luke Rockhold. On that night, he shocked the world and knocked Rockhold out to become UFC middleweight champion.
In a recent interview, Aspinall revealed that his fellow Englishman gave him some words of advice before he makes the trip to New York City.
Bisping’s advice for Aspinall
“Even on two weeks’ notice, why can’t I do it?” Aspinall said. “He told me to believe in myself, and it’s not about two and a half weeks, it’s about the last 10, 15 years that you’ve been putting [work] in. I believed in this s*** for years before anyone ever believed in me…
“It’s about the last 15 years of my life. And I’m ready to show that.”
One way or the other, it feels like we’re going to see fireworks in this bout when UFC returns to Madison Square Garden on November 11.
Do you believe Tom Aspinall will be able to shock the world and win the title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
