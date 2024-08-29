Daniel Cormier says Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could feature the biggest “Backfire in the history of the sport”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could be a history-making moment for boxing, depending on how the fight transpires.

Paul and the Boxing Hall of Famer Tyson will square off in a heavyweight matchup on November 15th in Dallas, TX. The matchup was scheduled to take place earlier this summer before Tyson was forced off the event due to a medical scare.

At 58 years old, Tyson is at a significant age disadvantage against 28-year-old Paul. But, Tyson is still widely regarded as one of the most ferocious punchers in boxing history.

Vocal critics have reprimanded Paul and his team for signing off on the Tyson fight. But, Joe Rogan feels Tyson can still send Paul’s “head into another dimension” if he lands clean in the ring.