Daniel Cormier says Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could feature the biggest “Backfire in the history of the sport”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could be a history-making moment for boxing, depending on how the fight transpires.

Daniel Cormier, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul

Paul and the Boxing Hall of Famer Tyson will square off in a heavyweight matchup on November 15th in Dallas, TX. The matchup was scheduled to take place earlier this summer before Tyson was forced off the event due to a medical scare.

At 58 years old, Tyson is at a significant age disadvantage against 28-year-old Paul. But, Tyson is still widely regarded as one of the most ferocious punchers in boxing history.

Vocal critics have reprimanded Paul and his team for signing off on the Tyson fight. But, Joe Rogan feels Tyson can still send Paul’s “head into another dimension” if he lands clean in the ring.

Daniel Cormier ponders the possibility of Mike Tyson KOing Jake Paul

During a recent episode of the Funky and the Champ podcast, Cormier reacted to Rogan’s comments about Tyson’s chances against Paul.

“I understand that, and I get what he’s saying. And I do agree when he’s hitting pads…it looks like there’s still something left in there,” Cormier said. “But then I watch Jake Paul fight Mike Perry. I watch Jake Paul get pressed to where he starts to feel uncomfortable, and it looked like Mike Perry had a chance. But then Jake has a reserve tank to go to and get, and draw from because he’s 28 years old…

“That is my concern. Because what if this looks like  58 year old man, fighting a 28-year-old man, where Mike can’t draw?” Cormier continued. “I think it’s a lose-lose for Jake Paul, because if you beat up Mike Tyson, everybody loves Mike Tyson…Mike Tyson actually doesn’t need the money, so it’s surprising to me that he’s fighting…what if Mike knocks him out though? Then it’s over. Everything’s done. It would be an all-time backfire. Nothing’s ever been done like that in the history of the sport if he gets knocked out.”

Paul has won four straight fights since a loss to Tommy Fury in 2023. Tyson, meanwhile, hasn’t competed professionally since his retirement in 2005.

