In photos: Seksan hosts open workout ahead of ONE 168 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2024

Seksan Or Kwanmuang provided a glimpse of his current form as he gears up for his next big challenge.  

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

The Thai legend hosted an open workout for the media last Tuesday, August 20, putting his skills on full display as he prepares for his 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai tiff against Liam Harrison. 

This three-round duel happens at ONE 168: Denver, emanating live from Ball Arena on September 6. 

Seksan, a four-time Muay Thai World Champion, has experienced a remarkable resurgence since joining ONE Championship. 

With a storied run spanning over 270 bouts, he was contemplating hanging up his gloves. However, his career took a new turn when ONE came knocking, and Seksan hasn’t looked back since. 

After making his promotional debut last year, Seksan embarked on an incredible eight-fight winning streak. This string of victories earned him multiple performance bonuses along the way. 

However, his momentum came to an abrupt halt this past April when he faced Japanese rising star Yutaro Asahi. 

Despite the setback, “The Man Who Yields To No One” is determined to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level. 

Harrison, a seasoned veteran with a reputation for engaging in explosive battles, promises to be a perfect match for Seksan. This sets the stage for what could be an unforgettable clash. 

Seksan puts forth striking display  

During the intimate workout session, Seksan Or Kwanmuang dazzled in front of the camera. There, he performed several rounds of shadowboxing before transitioning to pad work with his trainer. 

To see highlights from Seksan’s open workout, check out the accompanying photo gallery.

ONE Championship

