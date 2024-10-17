Brendan Schaub hopes UFC gives Donald Cerrone ‘proper matchups’ during comeback
Brendan Schaub believes if the UFC brings Donald Cerrone back, he should be properly booked.
Cerrone turned some heads when he announced he’s planning to make a comeback. “Cowboy” posted a video on Instagram saying that he needs to get off steroids so that he can fight clean. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has expressed his concern over Cerrone possibly having an unfair edge even if he cleans up.
Schaub’s only worry is how the UFC would book a 41-year-old Cerrone.
Brendan Schaub Hopes UFC Books Donald Cerrone Correctly
MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak with Brendan Schaub, who recently caught up with Donald Cerrone. Schaub thinks the UFC should do right by Cerrone by giving him legacy fights.
“I literally just talked to ‘Cowboy’ before I came in here because we both do off-road racing and me and him were talking about some race stuff,” Schaub said. “I mentioned, I said ‘coming back, huh?’ and he just started laughing.
“‘Cowboy’s a different animal where I would assume the UFC gives him proper matchups. Like don’t toss him in there with these killers. He’s a legend, he’s earned that.”
Cerrone retired from pro MMA competition back in July 2022. “Cowboy” was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and hung up his gloves.
The last time Cerrone emerged victorious was back in May 2019. He defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision. “Cowboy” would go 0-6, 1 NC in his next seven fights.
UFC CEO Dana White was recently asked about Cerrone’s comeback plans during a post-fight press conference for his Contender Series. White shared that he doesn’t like that plan, and said there are other ways for Cerrone to make money if this is a financial move.
