Brendan Schaub hopes UFC gives Donald Cerrone ‘proper matchups’ during comeback

Brendan Schaub Hopes UFC Books Donald Cerrone Correctly

MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak with Brendan Schaub, who recently caught up with Donald Cerrone. Schaub thinks the UFC should do right by Cerrone by giving him legacy fights.

“I literally just talked to ‘Cowboy’ before I came in here because we both do off-road racing and me and him were talking about some race stuff,” Schaub said. “I mentioned, I said ‘coming back, huh?’ and he just started laughing.

“‘Cowboy’s a different animal where I would assume the UFC gives him proper matchups. Like don’t toss him in there with these killers. He’s a legend, he’s earned that.”

Cerrone retired from pro MMA competition back in July 2022. “Cowboy” was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and hung up his gloves.

The last time Cerrone emerged victorious was back in May 2019. He defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision. “Cowboy” would go 0-6, 1 NC in his next seven fights.

UFC CEO Dana White was recently asked about Cerrone’s comeback plans during a post-fight press conference for his Contender Series. White shared that he doesn’t like that plan, and said there are other ways for Cerrone to make money if this is a financial move.

