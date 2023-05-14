Jailton Almeida eyes UFC Heavyweight Championship fight in 2024: “Maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of”

Jailton Almeida is fresh off a big win at UFC on ABC 4 and he’s hoping to eventually fight for UFC gold.

Almeida headlined UFC Charlotte this past Saturday (May 13). He went one-on-one with Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Almeida emerged victorious via first-round submission. It was a rear-naked choke that got the job done for “Malhadinho.”

Jailton Almeida vs. Tai Tuivasa?

During the UFC on ABC 4 post-fight press conference, Jailton Almeida said he’s got his sights set on Tai Tuivasa next.

“I want Tai Tuivasa,” Almeida said. The surging heavyweight said that “Bam Bam” can either meet him in Brazil, or they can throw down in Abu Dhabi this October. Tuivasa is on a two-fight skid and last fought in late 2022.

The Tuivasa callout makes sense for “Mahadinho” despite “Bam Bam’s” two-fight skid. Tuivasa is the number-six-ranked UFC heavyweight. If Almeida can beat him, he’ll likely be in line for top five competition.

UFC Gold In 2024?

Almeida went on to say if all goes well with his future bouts, he’s hoping to earn a crack at the UFC Heavyweight Championship next year.

“I’m very happy to be looking into the top 10 right now, and by the end of the year, make it to seventh or sixth,” Almeida said. “Then next year, maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of.”

Almeida has improved his pro MMA record to 19-2. He is on a 14-fight winning streak. Almeida hasn’t lost a bout since early 2018. The submission specialist was the number-12-ranked UFC heavyweight, but after his win over Rozenstruik, he will earn his place in the top 10.

Almeida has yet to have a decision victory. In 12 of his fights, Almeida has nabbed submission finishes. Seven of those victories have been by way of KO/TKO. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest info on what’s next for Almeida.