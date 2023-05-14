search

Jailton Almeida eyes UFC Heavyweight Championship fight in 2024: “Maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of”

By Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Jailton Almeida is fresh off a big win at UFC on ABC 4 and he’s hoping to eventually fight for UFC gold.

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4

Almeida headlined UFC Charlotte this past Saturday (May 13). He went one-on-one with Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Almeida emerged victorious via first-round submission. It was a rear-naked choke that got the job done for “Malhadinho.”

Jailton Almeida vs. Tai Tuivasa?

During the UFC on ABC 4 post-fight press conference, Jailton Almeida said he’s got his sights set on Tai Tuivasa next.

“I want Tai Tuivasa,” Almeida said. The surging heavyweight said that “Bam Bam” can either meet him in Brazil, or they can throw down in Abu Dhabi this October. Tuivasa is on a two-fight skid and last fought in late 2022.

The Tuivasa callout makes sense for “Mahadinho” despite “Bam Bam’s” two-fight skid. Tuivasa is the number-six-ranked UFC heavyweight. If Almeida can beat him, he’ll likely be in line for top five competition.

UFC Gold In 2024?

Almeida went on to say if all goes well with his future bouts, he’s hoping to earn a crack at the UFC Heavyweight Championship next year.

“I’m very happy to be looking into the top 10 right now, and by the end of the year, make it to seventh or sixth,” Almeida said. “Then next year, maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of.”

Almeida has improved his pro MMA record to 19-2. He is on a 14-fight winning streak. Almeida hasn’t lost a bout since early 2018. The submission specialist was the number-12-ranked UFC heavyweight, but after his win over Rozenstruik, he will earn his place in the top 10.

Almeida has yet to have a decision victory. In 12 of his fights, Almeida has nabbed submission finishes. Seven of those victories have been by way of KO/TKO. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest info on what’s next for Almeida.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jailton Almeida UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White gushes over Jailton Almeida following UFC on ABC 4 win: "I think he's going to be something special"

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023
Johnny Walker
UFC

Johnny Walker on UFC on ABC 4 win over Anthony Smith: "I know I can do better"

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Johnny Walker is happy to pick up his third win in a row, but he feels he can make improvements. Walker collided with Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 4. The […]

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268
Ian Garry

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Ian Garry following his TKO win at UFC on ABC 4

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is thrilled with Ian Garry after his performance at UFC on ABC 4. Garry was in action this past Saturday (May 13). He shared the Octagon with Daniel Rodriguez on the main card, […]

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith issues classy statement following loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Anthony Smith has issued a classy statement following his unanimous decision loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4. Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO […]

Matt Brown, coronavirus
UFC on ABC 4

UFC on ABC 4 Bonus Report: Matt Brown one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returned to North Carolina for tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. The heavyweight headliner resulted in another quick victory for the […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4

Pros react after Jailton Almeida subs Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Jailton Almeida, UFC on ABC 4, UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC
Johnny Walker

Pros react after Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Antony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss […]

Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Johnny Walker

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after […]

Ian Garry, Daniel Rodriguez, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Garry TKO's Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez took place on today’s UFC on ABC 4 main card from Charlotte, North Carolina. Garry (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since […]