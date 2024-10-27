Ilia Topuria declares himself the new BMF champion
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared himself the new BMF king after defeating Max Holloway.
Last night in the main event of UFC 308, Ilia Topuria defeated Max Holloway. He did so by knocking him out in the third round, coming through on the promise he made to finish ‘Blessed’.
At this point, Topuria is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. Beyond that, he’s gaining new fans every day, cementing himself as one of the most thrilling fighters in the sport.
As we know, Holloway is the current BMF champion. In the eyes of Topuria, who proudly held a version of the BMF title after the bout, he is the true BMF right now.
Ilia Topuria declares himself the new BMF champion after he correctly predicted his KO win over Max Holloway at #UFC308:
"It's a surprise for a lot of people. For me, I knew it. I said it and I did it." pic.twitter.com/wsi0Ro1SRK
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 26, 2024
Topuria declares himself BMF champion
“I called this because I knew this [would happen]. It’s a surprise for a lot of people, but for me, it’s like, I knew it. I said it, and I did it.”
“This is what surprised me, that I pointed at the ground and he didn’t stand with me in the middle of the Octagon, and he started some bulls*** [pointing to his side]. It was like, you call yourself the bull. When you call me out, you said I’m the bull, El Matador is running from me. You never see a bull doing this, right? So, yeah, that surprised me a little bit. So, I had to change the game plan a little bit, but at the end of the day I get the knockout.”
“I never understand the fact why they didn’t put the BMF belt on the line. It has to be on the line since the first day. But, they don’t wanna make it official? I’m gonna make it official by myself.”
