Ilia Topuria declares himself the new BMF champion

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared himself the new BMF king after defeating Max Holloway.

Last night in the main event of UFC 308, Ilia Topuria defeated Max Holloway. He did so by knocking him out in the third round, coming through on the promise he made to finish ‘Blessed’.

At this point, Topuria is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. Beyond that, he’s gaining new fans every day, cementing himself as one of the most thrilling fighters in the sport.

As we know, Holloway is the current BMF champion. In the eyes of Topuria, who proudly held a version of the BMF title after the bout, he is the true BMF right now.