Ilia Topuria declares himself the new BMF champion

By Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared himself the new BMF king after defeating Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC

Last night in the main event of UFC 308, Ilia Topuria defeated Max Holloway. He did so by knocking him out in the third round, coming through on the promise he made to finish ‘Blessed’.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway’s BMF belt is “Only thing that makes him relevant”

At this point, Topuria is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. Beyond that, he’s gaining new fans every day, cementing himself as one of the most thrilling fighters in the sport.

As we know, Holloway is the current BMF champion. In the eyes of Topuria, who proudly held a version of the BMF title after the bout, he is the true BMF right now.

Topuria declares himself BMF champion

“I called this because I knew this [would happen]. It’s a surprise for a lot of people, but for me, it’s like, I knew it. I said it, and I did it.”

“This is what surprised me, that I pointed at the ground and he didn’t stand with me in the middle of the Octagon, and he started some bulls*** [pointing to his side]. It was like, you call yourself the bull. When you call me out, you said I’m the bull, El Matador is running from me. You never see a bull doing this, right? So, yeah, that surprised me a little bit. So, I had to change the game plan a little bit, but at the end of the day I get the knockout.”

“I never understand the fact why they didn’t put the BMF belt on the line. It has to be on the line since the first day. But, they don’t wanna make it official? I’m gonna make it official by myself.”

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Dana White goes after Francis Ngannou once again

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024
Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss
UFC

Robert Whittaker issues statement following gnarly UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Robert Whittaker has provided an update following his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
UFC

Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: "What else is there to do?"

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Max Holloway might be on the move back to 155 pounds, and it could be permanent.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Bonus, Max Holloway, UFC
UFC

UFC 308 Bonus Report: Ilia Topuria one of five fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event and five fighters ended up walking home with performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Ilia Topuria taking on Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC

UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakic

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige.