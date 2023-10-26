Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “Complete disrespect”

Dana White is explaining why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

With only two weeks to go, UFC 295 has had a major reshuffle due to injury.

UFC 295 takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The main event heavyweight title fight is gone – it was to be Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) for the belt. Due to an injury, which occurred during training, Jones had to withdraw from the match.

Jones will require surgery to fix a pectoral muscle tear and will likely be out of commission for many months.

The new main event will feature Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) for the interim heavyweight belt.

With Jones out, Stipe Miocic is also out of UFC 295. While many might wonder why the 41-year-old isn’t on the card, Tom Aspinall summed it up when speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’:

“He’s (UFC exec Hunter Campbell) like, ‘Listen, Jones has injured his shoulder, he’s gonna be out for like a year. Stipe only wants to fight Jones. You and Pavlovich for the interim title.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in.’”

Dana White, at a recent Power Slap post-fight press conference, further explained why Stipe Miocic was out of UFC 295:

“Stipe’s not fighting for an interim title, you know what I mean? Jones said, ‘I wanna fight Stipe.’ I said, ‘You’re fighting Stipe.’ You have the greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. This is a legacy fight for both of those guys.”

Continuing the UFC CEO said (h/t MMAMania):

“I mean, to even call Stipe and ask Stipe to fight for an interim title is, you know, complete disrespect. This is a fight for two legends, legacy, two of the greatest to ever do it. Fans wanna see it, I wanna see it, and they both wanna do it.”

So there you have it – we will see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in a battle of the heavyweights, just at a later date.

Will you be watching UFC 295? Who are you betting on for the wins?

