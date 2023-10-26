WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have animated faceoff just days away from fight

By Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had an animated faceoff just two days away from their boxing match.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Fury and Ngannou are set to box on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia in a highly-anticipated matchup. Although Fury’s heavyweight titles aren’t on the line, the fight is still an intriguing one as Ngannou has legit one-punch KO power.

In the lead-up to the fight, Tyson Fury has been adamant he will KO Francis Ngannou, while the former UFC heavyweight champion is confident he will shock the world. With the fight just two days away, they had a press conference and after it had an animated faceoff.

During the faceoff, John Fury also went up to Francis Ngannou to size him up. John is no stranger to getting himself involved in fight weeks, as he also took his shirt off to square up near Ngannou.

Heading into the fight, Tyson Fury is a massive betting favorite, as many expect him to cruise to a win. Ahead of the fight, Fury even told Francis Ngannou how he will knock him out.

“I’m going to knock him out inside six rounds,” Fury said. “Shall I tell you how I’m going to do it? Got on the front foot, high arms, siccing him with a punishing jab, 19, 20 stone in the face — boom, boom, boom — bust him up, swell his eyes out, and then feint, slip, bang. KO. On the front foot, not running away. On the front foot, hand [guarding my] eye, let him hit the shoulder, slip, slip, bang, slip, slip, bang — down in a heap. Listen, no one can take my power. Nobody. These heavyweights don’t have a chance.”

Tyson Fury is currently 33-0-1 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Derek Chisora back in December. If he beats Francis Ngannou on Saturday, it’s expected he will box Oleksandr Usyk on December 23 for the undisputed heavyweight titles.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

