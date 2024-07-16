Santiago Ponzinibbio vents frustration following split decision loss at UFC Denver: “Whenever we go to the judges, this is how it goes for me”
UFC veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio isn’t happy following his tight loss to Muslim Salikhov at UFC Denver.
As we know, Santiago Ponzinibbio is a true warrior. Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, he’s never been afraid to put it all on the line. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old has now tasted defeat in four of his last five outings. Most recently, he went up against Muslim Salikhov this past weekend.
RELATED: UFC Denver Results: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio (Highlights)
Following an epic war, Salikhov was deemed to be the winner via split decision.
As you can imagine, Ponzinibbio wasn’t too pleased with that – and he let the masses know in the following Instagram video.
View this post on Instagram
Ponzinibbio reflects
“Hi, friends. We’re at the airport waiting for our return flight and there’s just a bitter feeling,” Ponzinibbio said in Spanish in a video posted on his Instagram. “We had a great camp, so I take some things with me. I think I was able to perform well, and we did a good job as a team despite the altitude and other factors like small injuries and stuff. Despite all that, we had a good showing, both myself in the cage and the team on the outside.
“We think we won the fight. We at least had two clear rounds. In many MMA places that specialize in this, most people gave me two rounds and some even three. But oh well. Whenever we go to the judges, this is how it goes for me. If I don’t knock my opponent out, the decisions don’t go in our favor. I keep my head up and continue to move forward. I’m a fighter in the cage and in life. I’ll continue to fight.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with his assessment? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Santiago Ponzinibbio UFC