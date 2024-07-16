Santiago Ponzinibbio vents frustration following split decision loss at UFC Denver: “Whenever we go to the judges, this is how it goes for me”

By Harry Kettle - July 16, 2024

UFC veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio isn’t happy following his tight loss to Muslim Salikhov at UFC Denver.

Santiago Ponzinibbio

As we know, Santiago Ponzinibbio is a true warrior. Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, he’s never been afraid to put it all on the line. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old has now tasted defeat in four of his last five outings. Most recently, he went up against Muslim Salikhov this past weekend.

Following an epic war, Salikhov was deemed to be the winner via split decision.

As you can imagine, Ponzinibbio wasn’t too pleased with that – and he let the masses know in the following Instagram video.

Ponzinibbio reflects

“Hi, friends. We’re at the airport waiting for our return flight and there’s just a bitter feeling,” Ponzinibbio said in Spanish in a video posted on his Instagram. “We had a great camp, so I take some things with me. I think I was able to perform well, and we did a good job as a team despite the altitude and other factors like small injuries and stuff. Despite all that, we had a good showing, both myself in the cage and the team on the outside.

“We think we won the fight. We at least had two clear rounds. In many MMA places that specialize in this, most people gave me two rounds and some even three. But oh well. Whenever we go to the judges, this is how it goes for me. If I don’t knock my opponent out, the decisions don’t go in our favor. I keep my head up and continue to move forward. I’m a fighter in the cage and in life. I’ll continue to fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with his assessment? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Dana White and The Sphere

Dana White explains why Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas will only showcase 10 fights

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2024
Alice Ardelean
UFC

TikTok star Alice Ardelean added to UFC 304 in Manchester

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2024

TikTok sensation and MMA fighter Alice Ardelean has been added to the UFC 304 card in Manchester on short notice.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 172
Cody Durden

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 172 with Brian Kelleher, Cody Durden, Kurt Holobaugh, and Steve Garcia

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

The 172nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 94.

Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver
Tracy Cortez

What's next for Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez after UFC Denver?

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

The UFC was in Denver, Colorado for UFC Denver with a women’s flyweight bout headlining the card as Rose Namajunas took on Tracy Cortez.

Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes explains why fighting Aljamain Sterling next "doesn't make sense"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes doesn’t think he should fight Aljamain Sterling next time out.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Kayla Harrison blasts Julianna Peña over doping allegations: "You will find every excuse..."

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024
Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez
Tracy Cortez

Rose Namajunas reacts to viral eyelash punch vs. Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has opened up on a heavily discussed moment from her win over Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Fanmio issues response after Nate Diaz's lawsuit, claims ex-UFC fighter was paid "seven figures"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel responded to Nate Diaz’s lawsuit on Monday.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley hits back at critics of his ESPY 'Best MMA Fighter' win: "I was a crazy underdog"

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley earned an ESPY Award last weekend despite many questioning his designation as the show’s ‘Best MMA Fighter’.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Dana White

Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor's claim about Michael Chandler fight being official: "I don't have a date for it"

Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024

According to UFC President Dana White, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is far from official.