Demetrious Johnson says it’s easier to become a champion in MMA than in boxing: “Look at Brock Lesnar”
Demetrious Johnson believes it’s easier to become a champion in mixed martial arts when compared to boxing.
We all know Demetrious Johnson to be one of the greatest fighters of all time. He was one of the best UFC champions there has ever been, and he proceeded to carry that reputation over to ONE Championship. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has done some incredible things in MMA and while his future may be uncertain, it’s hard not to be impressed by his body of work.
RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON SHARES THE ONE GLARING WEAKNESS OF ALJAMAIN STERLING: “I WOULD EAT HIS ASS UP FOR BREAKFAST”
Away from the cage, Johnson has been busy growing his brand online. In a recent clip, he caused quite a stir by discussing the difference between becoming a champion in MMA and boxing.
I imagine this will upset some MMA bitter enders, but Mighty Mouse is very much correct. pic.twitter.com/7RrBKK68M0
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) August 28, 2023
Johnson’s MMA theory
“That’s the thing about boxing,” Johnson said. “Mixed Martial Arts is the easiest sport to become champion in. When you fight boxing, it’s boxing. Every person you fight in boxing is going to be good in boxing… when you fight mixed martial arts, you’re gonna have people who have significant big holes in them, right? You have a guy like Alex Pereira…6-1 and he becomes a champion in mixed martial arts. You can have no wrestling experience and become a world champion. You look at Brock Lesnar, he became a world champion and he had no stand-up experience whatsoever.
“That’s why I feel MMA is the easiest to become a world champion…you can have deficiencies and still become a champion. In boxing, you can’t, you have to be a good boxer to become a world champion, you just have to.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with this claim from Demetrious Johnson? Will he retire from MMA or continue fighting? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Demetrious Johnson UFC