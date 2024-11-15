UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2

By Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

In the co-main event, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Charles Olivera rematches Michael Chandler. Heading into the bout, Oliveira is a -280 favorite while the American is a +210 underdog on FanDuel.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler UFC 309

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the lightweight bout. The pros are unanimous in thinking Oliveira will beat Chandler again at UFC 309.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2:

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: I think Oliveira. I don’t think Chandler is a fight smarter, he is exciting to watch, but Oliveira will finish him again.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Charles Oliveira. I think he takes Chandler down and will get a submission win here.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Chandler has his spots in fights and is dangerous on the feet. But, I think Oliveira will submit him.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Oliveira will get a submission win. I think the layoff will hurt Chandler with his timing on the feet as Oliveira can get him to the ground and get his back and get the submission.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Charles Oliveira by submission. Chandler is dangerous but we saw in the first fight Oliveira can stand with him and also control him on the ground.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I love the way Chandler fights but I will go with Oliveira again.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Oliveira, I think he can finish Chandler again whether that’s by knockout or submission.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Oliveira. I think he can out-grapple Chandler and get a submission this time around.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is such a tough one. I’m going with Oliveira though.

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Damon Jackson, Mario Bautista, Eryk Anders, Chad Anheliger, Cody Stamann, Davey Grant, Dan Ige, Brady Hiestand, and Josh Fremd

Fighters picking Michael Chandler: None

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Charles Oliveira Michael Chandler UFC

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White gives discouraging update on Conor McGregor's planned UFC comeback

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2024
Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight: "He is way bigger than him!"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC President Dana White has absolutely no interest in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Max Holloway shows interest in rematch with 'beast' Charles Oliveira: "It would be an honor to share the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Max Holloway would love to have a rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic UFC 309
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones rejects Stipe Miocic's "insincere" apology ahead of UFC 309 showdown: "I don't care about him at all"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t accept Stipe Miocic’s apology.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Stipe Miocic

Magomed Ankalaev claims Dana White told him he's next for UFC champion Alex Pereira: "Thank you for clearing this"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

It appears that Magomed Ankalaev will indeed be next for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Dana White, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones’ latest comments on Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2024
Sean Strickland Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Sean Strickland hurls scathing diss at Jake Paul and Netflix over Mike Tyson fight

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has hurled quite the dig at Jake Paul and popular streaming platform Netflix ahead of the Mike Tyson fight.

Aljamain Sterling Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Aljamain Sterling shares theory on why Umar Nurmagomedov hasn't received UFC title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Aljamain Sterling believes Umar Nurmagomedov will need to prove just how good he is based on skill, not his last name.

Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kamaru Usman provides major update on rumored Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Kamaru Usman vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov could happen one day, but it won’t be held on the UFC 310 card.

Damon Jackson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Damon Jackson expecting a war against Jim Miller at UFC 309: "It's nice to get a big name"

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Damon Jackson knew he couldn’t make the cut to featherweight next.