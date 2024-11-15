UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2

In the co-main event, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Charles Olivera rematches Michael Chandler. Heading into the bout, Oliveira is a -280 favorite while the American is a +210 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the lightweight bout. The pros are unanimous in thinking Oliveira will beat Chandler again at UFC 309.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2:

Damon Jackson, UFC lightweight: I think Oliveira. I don’t think Chandler is a fight smarter, he is exciting to watch, but Oliveira will finish him again.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Charles Oliveira. I think he takes Chandler down and will get a submission win here.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Chandler has his spots in fights and is dangerous on the feet. But, I think Oliveira will submit him.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Oliveira will get a submission win. I think the layoff will hurt Chandler with his timing on the feet as Oliveira can get him to the ground and get his back and get the submission.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Charles Oliveira by submission. Chandler is dangerous but we saw in the first fight Oliveira can stand with him and also control him on the ground.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I love the way Chandler fights but I will go with Oliveira again.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Oliveira, I think he can finish Chandler again whether that’s by knockout or submission.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Oliveira. I think he can out-grapple Chandler and get a submission this time around.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is such a tough one. I’m going with Oliveira though.

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Damon Jackson, Mario Bautista, Eryk Anders, Chad Anheliger, Cody Stamann, Davey Grant, Dan Ige, Brady Hiestand, and Josh Fremd

Fighters picking Michael Chandler: None

