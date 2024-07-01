Fight fans take aim at Israel Adesanya over reaction to Alex Pereira’s UFC 303 win

Fight fans aren’t pleased with how Israel Adesanya reacted to Alex Pereira’s triumph at UFC 303.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka via knockout in the main event of UFC 303. It cements his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the UFC, which is wild, given that he’s only been in the promotion for three years. As we know, perhaps his most iconic fights came against Israel Adesanya.

The two rivals have battled it out four times. In mixed martial arts, they’ve battled twice, splitting their series 1-1. Adesanya was able to exact revenge on ‘Poatan’ with a nasty knockout win in their rematch, in one of the biggest moments of his career.

After he reminded the world of that in the wake of Pereira’s win on Saturday, fight fans weren’t particularly pleased.

Didn’t you get 50-44’d by Trevor from GTA 5? — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) June 30, 2024

My god you are embarrassing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cgurEPMzyS — 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙭 (@basedinmatrix) June 30, 2024

tonight is his night bruh

now have sweet dreams cuz pic.twitter.com/XV6MwaUgDW — The Clown $DUEL (@OlavoImortal) June 30, 2024

Israel at the bar right now. Before another DUI. “ I beat that guy one time”. — C_Poff (@BattleBorn_Poff) June 30, 2024