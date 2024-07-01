Fight fans take aim at Israel Adesanya over reaction to Alex Pereira’s UFC 303 win

By Harry Kettle - July 1, 2024

Fight fans aren’t pleased with how Israel Adesanya reacted to Alex Pereira’s triumph at UFC 303.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka via knockout in the main event of UFC 303. It cements his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the UFC, which is wild, given that he’s only been in the promotion for three years. As we know, perhaps his most iconic fights came against Israel Adesanya.

The two rivals have battled it out four times. In mixed martial arts, they’ve battled twice, splitting their series 1-1. Adesanya was able to exact revenge on ‘Poatan’ with a nasty knockout win in their rematch, in one of the biggest moments of his career.

After he reminded the world of that in the wake of Pereira’s win on Saturday, fight fans weren’t particularly pleased.

Fans hit out at Adesanya

“Didn’t you get 50-44’d by Trevor from GTA 5?”
“My God you are embarrassing [laughing emoji]
“tonight is his night bruh. now have sweet dreams cuz”
“Israel at the bar right now. Before another DUI. “I beat that guy one time.”
“He stole your aura, he stole your belt, and “dared to be great” and stole your dream at LHW. These posts of yours get cornier and cornier. Nobody thinks you’re better than him. Let your meme win live on forever. Give respect where it’s due, like everyone else did for you. Chama”

Regardless of what you think of both men, it’d be fascinating to see what happens if they get the chance to collide one more time.

What do you believe would happen if Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira collided in a trilogy fight in the future? What did you make of his post? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

