Dana White confirms status of UFC 311 amid Los Angeles wildfires

By Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025

UFC 311 is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles this weekend, and Dana White says everything is going according to plan.

Dana White

There has been much speculation over whether or not the event will moved due to the devastating wildfires in California. Recently, the NFL moved a wildcard playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings from Inglewood to Arizona.

Those wondering if the UFC will follow suit now have their answer.

RELATED: JAVIER MENDEZ INSISTS ISLAM MAKHACHEV ISN’T OVERLOOKING ARMAN TSARUKYAN PRIOR TO UFC 311: “WE GOT A HELL OF A CHALLENGE IN FRONT OF US’

UFC 311 Staying in California, Dana White Reveals

During an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” UFC CEO Dana White was asked if there’s any chance UFC 311 will be moved. White has confirmed that plans remain unchanged.

“No, there’s no chance we move it,” White said. “We’ll be there on Saturday, 100 percent.”

White was then asked if he believes UFC 311 can be an uplifting event for the people of California.

“Yeah, that’s kind of the vibe that I’ve been getting from people that are going,” White said. “They’re excited to go to the fight and not think about what’s been going [on]. What’s crazy is I was there the night the fire started. I was actually out there for meetings and that was the first night, and it felt really crazy. For people that aren’t in LA, and you used to see it, all these fires in Southern California or whatever. This was a whole different vibe and feeling and it’s only gotten worse. So, yeah, I think this is definitely gonna be a boost for the people who live there.”

Ariel Helwani previously reported that while UFC officials were hopeful that the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of 2025 would stay in California, the company was prepared to change location if need be. Helwani reported that the frontrunner was Las Vegas, which White later confirmed when speaking to Adin Ross.

The Intuit Dome remains the site of UFC 311 and it’ll be the organization’s debut inside the new venue.

