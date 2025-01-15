Chael Sonnen criticizes Mackenzie Dern for not calling for title shot

By Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has criticized Mackenzie Dern for not calling for a title shot after defeating Amanda Ribas.

Mackenzie Dern

Last weekend, Mackenzie Dern avenged her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas with a really nice submission win in their main event clash. Following the bout, she suggested that she wasn’t interested in calling for a title shot right now. Instead, she wants to focus on improving.

RELATED: Mackenzie Dern focused on improving, not title shot following UFC Vegas 101 submission win over Amanda Ribas

While many admired that, others questioned by Dern isn’t calling for bigger opportunities. As we know, she’s one of the most notable fighters in women’s mixed martial arts right now due to her ability and overall popularity.

In a recent podcast, Chael Sonnen spoke about Dern’s mentality.

Sonnen questions Dern

“I thought it was a colossally dumb thing for her to say, and frankly, it’s like the tenth colossally dumb thing that this girl says. Frankly, I’m getting a little tired of covering for her, which I’ve only done from jump street because I’m friends with her manager and I respect her dad. She can go out and do it on her own, or find some other interchangeable mediocrity. We could grab somebody’s name at random and throw them into a title shot, it doesn’t make any difference. So, ask for it, or don’t.”

“She decides she needs to get better at jiu-jitsu, she leaves her father, Wellington ‘Megaton,’ one of the biggest stars there is, goes out with Jason Parillo in California and starts hitting mitts which got her nowhere than missing punches and blocking shots with her face,” Sonnen added. “I’ve never seen Mackenzie get it right. Everyone likes her, myself included, everyone seems to be rooting for her for reasons I really can’t explain to you, myself included.

“She looks like she does really care about this sport. She talks about some of her hardships and things outside the ring which do compel you very much to her, but as far as understanding what makes dollars has got to make sense, she doesn’t know what any of those words mean. I’ve never seen a second-generation athlete so unaware of the sport that’s going on around them.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Mackenzie Dern UFC

Related

Diego Sanchez

Joe Rogan explains why he loved watching Diego Sanchez fight

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025
Diego Ferreira
UFC

Diego Ferreira expecting a "scrap" against Grant Dawson at UFC 311: "Look for the finish"

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

Diego Ferreira is looking to remind the lightweight division that he’s still a legit contender.

Eric Nicksick
UFC

Eric Nicksick blasts ref Mark Smith after UFC Vegas 101: "I think he’s an egomaniac"

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

Eric Nicksick, the head coach of Chris Curtis, wasn’t a fan of referee Mark Smith and his stoppage at UFC Vegas 101.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev vows to shut up Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311: "Arman talk too much"

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

Islam Makhachev plans to make sure Arman Tsarukayn never talks about him again after UFC 311.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Islam Makhachev over water bottle incident at UFC 311 presser: "Thought religious people didn't lie"

Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025

Nate Diaz has responded to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz alleges Henry Cejudo turned down rematch for UFC Seattle: "He won't take that fight"

Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025
Alex Pereira, UFC, boxing, sparring
Boxing

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira slugs it out with heavyweight boxer

BJ Penn Staff - January 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira got all he could handle in a recent sparring session with heavyweight boxer Igor Adiel Macedo.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez insists Islam Makhachev isn't overlooking Arman Tsarukyan prior to UFC 311: "We got a hell of a challenge in front of us'

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez isn’t overlooking Arman Tsarukyan, but he thinks Islam Makhachev will further prove just how good he is at UFC 311.

Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling thinks Umar Nurmagomedov is unproven, expects Merab Dvalishvili to shut doubters up at UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

Aljamain Sterling believes Merab Dvalishvili will silence the doubters once his UFC 311 clash with Umar Nurmagomedov has come to a close.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186 with Diego Ferreira

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

The 186th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 311.