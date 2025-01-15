Chael Sonnen criticizes Mackenzie Dern for not calling for title shot

Sonnen questions Dern

“I thought it was a colossally dumb thing for her to say, and frankly, it’s like the tenth colossally dumb thing that this girl says. Frankly, I’m getting a little tired of covering for her, which I’ve only done from jump street because I’m friends with her manager and I respect her dad. She can go out and do it on her own, or find some other interchangeable mediocrity. We could grab somebody’s name at random and throw them into a title shot, it doesn’t make any difference. So, ask for it, or don’t.”

“She decides she needs to get better at jiu-jitsu, she leaves her father, Wellington ‘Megaton,’ one of the biggest stars there is, goes out with Jason Parillo in California and starts hitting mitts which got her nowhere than missing punches and blocking shots with her face,” Sonnen added. “I’ve never seen Mackenzie get it right. Everyone likes her, myself included, everyone seems to be rooting for her for reasons I really can’t explain to you, myself included.

“She looks like she does really care about this sport. She talks about some of her hardships and things outside the ring which do compel you very much to her, but as far as understanding what makes dollars has got to make sense, she doesn’t know what any of those words mean. I’ve never seen a second-generation athlete so unaware of the sport that’s going on around them.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie