Dana White announces stacked UFC 314 card including featherweight title fight

By Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced some key fights for UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami, Florida.

Dana White

White went on Instagram Live and announced the card would be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes as Ilia Topuria has vacated the belt.

Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) is coming off a KO loss to Topuria to lose his featherweight title which was his second-straight loss after a KO loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt. Volkanovski defended his featherweight title five times and has notable wins over Max Holloway, three times, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, and Yair Rodriguez among others.

Diego Lopes (26-6) is coming off a decision win over Ortega and is riding a five-fight winning streak since losing his debut to Movasr Evloev on short notice. Lopes has also beaten Dan Ige, Sodiq Yusuff, Pat Sabatini, and Gavin Tucker to get the title shot.

Dana White also announced that Paddy Pimblett would take on Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in Miami in a five-round fight. It’s a fight that Chandler has been calling for but did want it to happen at International Fight Week.

“Chandler vs Patty? UFC 317 International Fight Week,” he tweeted… “Who cares what he wants…opportunity of a lifetime for a young lad.”

Pimblett (22-3) is coming off a submission win over King Green. The fan-favorite is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC. He has notable wins over Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon.

Michael Chandler (23-9) is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira which was his second-straight loss.

Along with those two bangers, Dana White announced the promotion has signed former Bellator champ-champ Patricio Pitbull. The Brazilian will be making his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez in his promotional debut.

UFC 314 fight card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
  • Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett
  • Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull
  • Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates
  • Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson
  • Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandrioba
  • Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper
  • Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa
  • SD Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Sumdaerji vs Mitch Raposo
  • Alberto Montes vs Roberto Romero

