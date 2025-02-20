Patricio Pitbull sends message to featherweight division after joining the UFC: “Your future king has arrived!”

By Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull has sent a message after joining the UFC.

Patricio Pitbull

The Brazilian was one of the key faces of the Bellator brand for well over a decade. From 2010 to 2024, Patricio Pitbull racked up title defense after title defense, and title after title. During his tenure with Scott Coker, he scored victories over names such as A.J. McKee, Michael Chandler, Emmanuel Sanchez, and Wilson Reis.

He was last seen in the cage last March, scoring a knockout win over UFC veteran Jeremy Kennedy. After that bout, Patricio Pitbull was famously kept on the sidelines and eventually requested a release from the PFL. After some back-and-forth with company founder Donn Davis, the Brazilian was granted his release.

Quickly, Patricio Pitbull called for the opportunity to sign with Dana White and the UFC. While it took some time, the former Bellator star has gotten his wish. Last night, White took to social media to reveal Pitbull’s signing, and the UFC 314 card as a whole. In April, the Brazilian star will travel to Miami to face Yair Rodriguez.

RELATED: AARON PICO VOWS TO NEVER FIGHT FOR PFL AGAIN DUE TO FEUD WITH DONN DAVIS: “I HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO WORK!”

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull speaks after signing with the UFC

Not long after Dana White released his video to social media, Patricio Pitbull took to X with a post of his own. Last night, the Brazilian sent a message to the UFC featherweight division, stating that “your future king has arrived”. Just based on the post, it’s clear that Pitbull is as confident as ever heading into his promotional debut.

However, the 37-year-old will have his hands with the ever-entertaining Yair Rodriguez. For his part, ‘El Pantera’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Brian Ortega last February at UFC Mexico City. Despite hurting ‘T-City’ badly in round one, Rodriguez was taken down and submitted in the second round.

Nonetheless, Patricio Pitbull will need to hand the striker his third loss in a row to earn a potential UFC title shot. Before signing with Dana White, the Brazilian repeatedly called for a fight with Alexander Volkanovski. If ‘The Great’ and Pitbull can both earn wins in May, he may get his wish.

What do you make of these comments from the former Bellator champion? Are you happy to see Patricio Pitbull as a member of the UFC?

