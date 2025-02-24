Jamahal Hill wishes the ref let him go out on his “shield” against Jiri Prochazka

By Cole Shelton - February 24, 2025

Jamahal Hill wishes the ref let him go out on his shield against Jiri Prochazka.

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka

Hill fought Prochazka in a pivotal light heavyweight bout at UFC 311 and it was Prochazka who won by third-round TKO. Hill got dropped twice and the ref stopped it after Prochazka landed some ground and pound.

Although many thought the stoppage was fair, Jamahal Hill says he wishes the ref let him go out and go out on his shield to see if he could fight through it.

“I would have liked to go out on my shield if he’s going to put me out. It is what it is at that point,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I know what I signed up for. That was an opportunity that I would have liked to have. As I said, dealing with things and stuff like that, going to the fight, absolutely no excuse. I felt like I was in a position to come out and get my hand raised. I banked it all on myself, went out there and ultimately I just came up short.”

Although Jamahal Hill thinks the ref could have let the fight go, he isn’t making any excuses and knows Jiri Prochazka deserved t win at UFC 311.

Jamahal Hill happy with his UFC 311 fight

Despite losing to Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill says he is happy with the fight.

Although Hill wanted to beat Prochazka, he says putting on a fun fight and having fun in the Octagon was also a goal going into the fight.

“I really, really had a good time, enjoyed the fight. Had fun in there, going back-and-forth. It was a war, went back-and-forth, former champions. Hopefully we delivered. I appreciate all the love and support. Ultimately, that’s the goal. I want to dominate, I want to win. I want to put out a good product, so at least I was able to do that.”

Jamahal Hill is now 12-3 and one NC as a pro. He’s on a two-fight losing streak as he has been knocked out by Prochazka and Alex Pereira. He won the vacant light heavyweight title with a decision win over Glover Teixeira but vacated his belt due to injury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC

