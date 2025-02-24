Jamahal Hill wishes the ref let him go out on his shield against Jiri Prochazka.

Hill fought Prochazka in a pivotal light heavyweight bout at UFC 311 and it was Prochazka who won by third-round TKO. Hill got dropped twice and the ref stopped it after Prochazka landed some ground and pound.

Although many thought the stoppage was fair, Jamahal Hill says he wishes the ref let him go out and go out on his shield to see if he could fight through it.

“I would have liked to go out on my shield if he’s going to put me out. It is what it is at that point,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I know what I signed up for. That was an opportunity that I would have liked to have. As I said, dealing with things and stuff like that, going to the fight, absolutely no excuse. I felt like I was in a position to come out and get my hand raised. I banked it all on myself, went out there and ultimately I just came up short.”

Although Jamahal Hill thinks the ref could have let the fight go, he isn’t making any excuses and knows Jiri Prochazka deserved t win at UFC 311.