Austin Vanderford isn’t holding grudge with Nikolay Veretennikov despite UFC Seattle antics

Veretennikov Should Lose UFC Job But No Grudge, Says Vanderford

Speaking to reporters during a UFC Seattle media scrum, Austin Vanderford recalled the post-fight controversy with Nikolay Veretennikov. While Vanderford believes it was a bad enough look for Veretennikov to be cut, he’s moving on (via MMAMania.com).

“But yeah, it was kinda weird,” Vanderford added. “He came up, I thought he was coming up to say good fight. I didn’t really understand. He was never gonna get out of that position he was in unless time ran out or the ref stopped it. I had a good grip on him, and he got saved. He was gonna get hurt even worse. I was landing some shots and I was gonna go in for a hard one.

“For me, no hard feelings,” Vanderford added. “I know the sacrifices and what we do to go out there and to perform. And I know the dreams and aspirations we all have. So. I feel for the guy. But yeah, I mean, you go out there and you get dominated and then throw a fit like that? You probably don’t deserve to be here.”

UFC CEO Dana White made it clear to reporters that if Veretennikov were to be fired it won’t be due to his post-fight shove. White said a situation like that pales in comparison to what someone like Paul Daley did back in 2010, punching his opponent in the face well after the final horn.