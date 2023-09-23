UFC Vegas 79: ‘Fiziev vs. Gamrot’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Fiziev (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje back in March. Prior to that setback, ‘Ataman’ had put together a six-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Renato Moicano, Brad Riddell and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA) most recently competed in March of this year, where he earned a split decision victory over Jalin Turner. Prior to that win, the former KSW champion was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event is co-headlined by a key featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.

Mitchell (15-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Ilia Topuria in December of last year. That setback marked ‘Thug Nasty’s’ first career loss, as he had previously gone undefeated over his initial fifteen fights.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (17-6 MMA) enters tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Nate Landwehr at June’s UFC 289 event. Prior to that, ‘Dynamite Dan’ had earned a knockout victory over Damon Jackson in January of this year.

UFC Vegas 79 also features a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Ricardo Ramos and Charles Jourdain.

Ramos (16-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel knockout over Danny Chavez this past June. That victory got ‘Carcacinha’ back in the win column, as he had previously dropped a decision to Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 267 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Charles Jourdain (14-6-1 MMA) last competed at May’s UFC 288 event, where he earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Kron Gracie. That win snapped ‘Air’s’ two-fight losing streak, as he had previously dropped decisions to Nathaniel Wood and Shane Burgos respectively.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 79 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot –

Dan Ige vs. Bryce Mitchell –

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez –

Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher –

Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos –

UFC Vegas 79 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns –

Andre Fialho vs. Tim Means –

Cody Brundage vs. Jacob Malkoun – Brundage def. Malkoun via DQ (illegal elbow) at 4:15 of Round 1

Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman – Usman def. Collier by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Hannah Goldy vs. Mizuki Inoue – Mizuki def. Goldy by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal – Rendon def. Vidal by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot?