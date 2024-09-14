UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes Ilia Topuria “needs” him

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes that featherweight champ Ilia Topuria “needs” him.

Tonight, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. It’s set to be an incredibly competitive, entertaining encounter, with many fans and pundits being split down the middle regarding who will get the job done.

Beyond this challenge, though, there are plenty of other fun matchups for O’Malley out there. One of them would be a showdown with Ilia Topuria, which would entail a move up to featherweight. The two have gone back and forth with one another for a while now and given their respective star power, it seems like a fight the UFC would consider making.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, ‘Suga’ gave his thoughts on his brewing rivalry with the Spaniard.