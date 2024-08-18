UFC 305 Results: Kai Kara-France KO’s Steve Erceg (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the flyweight co-main event between Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France.

Erceg (12-2 MMA) last competed in May of this year, where he suffered a razor close decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja for the promotion‘s flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Astro Boy’ had strung together 11-straight wins.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Don’t Blink’ was most previously seen in action in June of 2023, where he suffered a split decision loss to Amir Albazi.

Round one of the UFC 305 co-main event begins and Steve Erceg takes the center of the Octagon. Kai Kara-France comes forward with some jabs to the body. ‘Don’t Blink’ just misses with a massive right hand. Erceg replies with a jab. Kara-France with a sneaky right over the top. ‘Astro Boy’ with a nice jab up the middle. Kai replies with a low kick. He follows that up with a jab to the body. A good 1-2 from Erceg. Kara-France answers with a 1-2. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Steve Erceg with a nice left uppercut. He comes forward and lands a jab. Kai Kara-France with another body shot. He lands a huge left on Erceg foes down hard. He gets up but Kai sits him down again with a right hand. Big ground and pound and this one is all over!

My goodness @KaiKaraFrance 🤯 He wins by KO in the first round! #UFC305 [ LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/GjdweHhizF — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2024

Official UFC 305 Results: Kai Kara-France def. Steve Erceg via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Kara-France fight next following his KO victory over Erceg this evening in Perth?