UFC 305 Results: Kai Kara-France KO’s Steve Erceg (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the flyweight co-main event between Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France.

Kai-Kara-France

Erceg (12-2 MMA) last competed in May of this year, where he suffered a razor close decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja for the promotion‘s flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Astro Boy’ had strung together 11-straight wins.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Don’t Blink’ was most previously seen in action in June of 2023, where he suffered a split decision loss to Amir Albazi.

Round one of the UFC 305 co-main event begins and Steve Erceg takes the center of the Octagon. Kai Kara-France comes forward with some jabs to the body. ‘Don’t Blink’ just misses with a massive right hand. Erceg replies with a jab. Kara-France with a sneaky right over the top. ‘Astro Boy’ with a nice jab up the middle. Kai replies with a low kick. He follows that up with a jab to the body. A good 1-2 from Erceg. Kara-France answers with a 1-2. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Steve Erceg with a nice left uppercut. He comes forward and lands a jab. Kai Kara-France with another body shot. He lands a huge left on Erceg foes down hard. He gets up but Kai sits him down again with a right hand. Big ground and pound and this one is all over!

Official UFC 305 Results: Kai Kara-France def. Steve Erceg via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Kara-France fight next following his KO victory over Erceg this evening in Perth?

Related

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Results, UFC

UFC 305 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Mateusz Gamrot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024
Jairzinho-Rozenstruik
Tai Tuivasa

Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 305 main card featured a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Tai Tuivasa

UFC 305 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Tai Tuivasa (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC, Results
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305: ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

The Octagon returns to Perth, Australia, for tonight’s UFC 305 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya crying
Jon Anik

Jon Anik isn't concerned by Israel Adesanya getting emotional at UFC 305 press conference

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik isn’t concerned by Israel Adesanya getting emotional at this week’s UFC 305 press conference.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Kayla Harrison is willing to step in as back-up fighter for bantamweight title fight at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024
Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84
UFC

Johnny Walker declares that he will be UFC champion despite recent setbacks

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024

UFC fighter Johnny Walker still believes that he will be a world champion despite some of his recent setbacks.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori brawl
Marvin Vettori

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori brawl after PFL event

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori got into a brawl at a casino following last night’s PFL event.

Magomed Ankalaev, Jamahal Hill
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev blasts "Crying" Jamahal Hill after critical remarks about UFC 307 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev scolded Jamahal Hill for his scathing remarks about the UFC 307 main event.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz says Alex Pereira is getting "Special protection" after UFC 307 news

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is the latest top fighter to question the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. booking.