Pros react after Bo Nickal earns another first-round finish at UFC 290

Tonight’s UFC 290 pay-per-view main card was kicked off by a middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Nickal (5-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission win over Jamie Pickett in his official Octagon debut this past March at 285. The highly touted wrestling phenom had won all four of his professional fights by way of first-round stoppage heading into tonight’s contest.

Meanwhile, Val Woodburn (7-1 MMA) was making his official UFC debut this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Animal’ had won five of his seven career victories by way of stoppage prior to to tonight’s event and was confident he had the tools to derail the Nickal hype train.

Tonight’s ‘Nickal vs. Woodburn’ fight proved to be another quick first-round finish for Bo Nickal. The wrestling standout was able to use his hands to get the job done this evening. Nickal rocked Woodburn with a right hand and proceeded to swarm him with a plethora of punches. A big uppercut found a home and sent Woodburn down to the canvas, prompting the referee to quickly step in.

Official UFC 290 Results: Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn via TKO at 0:38 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nickal vs. Woodburn’ below:

I mean the obvious choice is Bo here right? I don’t know much about Val but hey this is mma anything can happen right?! 🤷🏼‍♂️ #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Bo Nickal defeating Val Woodburn via first-round TKO at UFC 290:

I like Bo Nickel — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 9, 2023

You’re bat sh*t crazy If you don’t think @NoBickal isn’t gonna be a world champion #UFC290 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 9, 2023

Bo nickal a top tier athlete incredible — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

Who would you like to see Bo Nickal fight next following his TKO victory over Val Woodburn this evening in Sin City?