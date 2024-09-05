Breaking: Mikey Musumeci gets new opponent at ONE 168: Denver

Fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as Mikey Musumeci will still compete at ONE 168: Denver as scheduled.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion stakes his crown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, this Friday, September 6, against Bebeto Oliveira.

“Darth Rigatoni” was originally slated to move up in weight and challenge lightweight king Kade Ruotolo. But the latter was forced to pull out of the matchup due to an injury he sustained during his triumphant campaign at the Craig Jones Invitational.

Fortunately, the promotion acted swiftly and secured Oliveira as a last-minute replacement.

Oliveira is a formidable opponent in his own right, bringing a wealth of experience to the contest.

The Brazilian is an accomplished BJJ black belt, with multiple IBJJF World Titles in both gi and no-gi competitions.

Known for his expert guard play and a well-rounded game, he has long been a fixture at the scene’s highest level.

Adding intrigue to the matchup, this won’t be the first time both men have shared the mats.

The two previously faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2021 IBJJF World Championships. There, Musumeci emerged victorious with a submission via an ankle lock.

Now, Oliveira gets an opportunity to exact payback versus his old tormentor.