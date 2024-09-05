Breaking: Mikey Musumeci gets new opponent at ONE 168: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2024

Fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as Mikey Musumeci will still compete at ONE 168: Denver as scheduled. 

Mikey Musumeci

The reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion stakes his crown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, this Friday, September 6, against Bebeto Oliveira. 

“Darth Rigatoni” was originally slated to move up in weight and challenge lightweight king Kade Ruotolo. But the latter was forced to pull out of the matchup due to an injury he sustained during his triumphant campaign at the Craig Jones Invitational. 

Fortunately, the promotion acted swiftly and secured Oliveira as a last-minute replacement. 

Oliveira is a formidable opponent in his own right, bringing a wealth of experience to the contest.  

The Brazilian is an accomplished BJJ black belt, with multiple IBJJF World Titles in both gi and no-gi competitions.  

Known for his expert guard play and a well-rounded game, he has long been a fixture at the scene’s highest level. 

Adding intrigue to the matchup, this won’t be the first time both men have shared the mats.  

The two previously faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2021 IBJJF World Championships. There, Musumeci emerged victorious with a submission via an ankle lock. 

Now, Oliveira gets an opportunity to exact payback versus his old tormentor. 

Mikey Musumeci seeks to sustain momentum  

Mikey Musumeci, on the other hand, has proven to be one of the most dominant forces in the sport today. 

The 28-year-old has an impressive resume. This includes five IBJJF World Championships in both gi and no-gi categories. 

His arrival in ONE Championship has only elevated his stature. Under the organization’s banner, he owns a perfect 7-0 record with five victories by submission. 

In addition, Musumeci has successfully defended his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title three times, underscoring his prowess on the mats. 

Musumeci seeks to keep his grip on the divisional throne in ONE’s highly anticipated return to American soil on Friday. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John-Lineker

John Lineker revs up anticipation for Muay Thai debut: “I always look for the knockout” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024
Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee targets first-round finish in sophomore appearance at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Adrian Lee seeks to turn heads again in his second outing under the ONE Championship banner.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang breaks down Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek: “Full of thrills every second” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among the many who are excited to finally see Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 go at it.  

Shamil Erdogan
ONE Championship

Shamil Erdogan targets $50K bonus by taking out Aung La N Sang 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

As Shamil Erdogan prepares for his next battle at ONE 168: Denver, the stakes have never been higher.   

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali hungry to claim redemption at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Johan Ghazali guarantees an electrifying performance when he steps inside the Circle against Josue Cruz. 

jonathan haggerty and superlek

Jonathan Haggerty aims to win over American fans at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2024
Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang vows to "put on a banger fight" at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2024

Aung La N Sang aims to steal the spotlight when he returns to action.  

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp comforts Denice Zamboanga amid injury: "Wishing you a speedy recovery"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2024

Camaraderie often runs as deep as competition. And this is evident in the comforting words offered by Stamp Fairtex to Denice Zamboanga.  

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison anticipates epic battle against Seksan

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2024

Liam Harrison knows he’s in for a rough ride against Seksan Or Kwanmuang.  

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga stays positive amid injury: "This is just another challenge"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2024

Despite the difficult predicament she finds herself in, Denice Zamboanga chooses to stay focused on her ultimate goal. 