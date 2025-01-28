Dan Hooker gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje fight being five rounds

By Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

Dan Hooker has given his thoughts on the UFC making his fight against Justin Gaethje five rounds long instead of three.

Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje

At UFC 313, Dan Hooker will go head to head with Justin Gaethje. To put it lightly, this is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. These two lightweights know how to put it all on the line, and you can bet that’s exactly what they’re going to do again later this year.

One of the highlights of this bout is that it’s going to be five rounds, not three. While a BMF title may not officially be on the line, this is the definition of a battle between two absolute warriors.

In a recent interview, Hooker spoke about the fact that their contest is set to be contested over a championship time limit.

Hooker looks ahead to Gaethje showdown

“I just think the UFC wants to see someone die,” Hooker told Ariel Helwani. “They want a finish. I feel like for the fans as well — they want to see someone go down. They want to see blood. They want to see rounds four and five.

“I’m happy to oblige for money,” Hooker concluded.

Dan Hooker is an absolute maniac in all the ways that fans love. The same goes for Justin Gaethje, but we’ve also seen both men take on different styles as time has gone on. Still, given the chaos they love to bring, it’s hard to imagine anything other than a trademark classic when they meet in the middle of that Octagon.

What do you expect to happen when Dan Hooker goes head to head with Justin Gaethje? Can you picture a scenario in which the winner is given a shot at the UFC lightweight championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

