Dan Hooker gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje fight being five rounds

Dan Hooker has given his thoughts on the UFC making his fight against Justin Gaethje five rounds long instead of three.

At UFC 313, Dan Hooker will go head to head with Justin Gaethje. To put it lightly, this is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. These two lightweights know how to put it all on the line, and you can bet that’s exactly what they’re going to do again later this year.

RELATED: Dan Hooker previews UFC 313 co-main event against Justin Gaethje: “The UFC wants to see someone die”

One of the highlights of this bout is that it’s going to be five rounds, not three. While a BMF title may not officially be on the line, this is the definition of a battle between two absolute warriors.

In a recent interview, Hooker spoke about the fact that their contest is set to be contested over a championship time limit.