Report | Miami Heat axe deal to have Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys: “It’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through”
The Miami Heat have reportedly axed a deal that would’ve seen Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports brand sponsor the team next season.
It’s been a strange few weeks for Conor McGregor, and one of the big reasons for that was his appearance at an NBA Finals game in Miami, Florida. After punching the team’s mascot and sending him to hospital, the Irishman was accused of sexual assault by a woman he met at the event. The messy ordeal has led many to wonder whether or not he’ll actually return to the Octagon, as he was expected to do.
Many saw Conor’s appearance as little more than a promotional tool. As it turns out, though, it may have been part of a deal that would see Tidl Sports be a shirt sponsor for the 2023/24 NBA campaign.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to come to fruition after everything that occurred.
“This was very bad for an otherwise crystal clean organization,” said an insider, “I can’t imagine the Heat brass want the Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys — it’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through.”
McGregor’s problems continue
Many fight fans just want to see Conor McGregor compete. Some want to see him fall, but as of this writing, no official charges have been made against him. A deal with the Miami Heat certainly would’ve helped the Tidl brand and Conor in general. But, as is noted in the report, the whole thing appears to have spiraled out of control.
Who knows, maybe they’ll be able to mend fences one day.
