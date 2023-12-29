Dan Henderson compares UFC legend Jon Jones to controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong

Henderson questions Jones’ GOAT status

“In my mind, yeah,” Henderson confirmed. “It would be tough to [call Jones the GOAT], I mean, yeah, I mean, it’d be like calling Lance Armstrong and cycling… and Jon Jones tested positive more than once also.”

Earlier on in the interview, Henderson was asked about the comparisons between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva.

“Well, I think he did a lot,” Henderson said. “I don’t think he did as much as Anderson Silva did, but he also didn’t test positive like Anderson Silva did… He tested positive, like twice I think… Yeah, one was- I don’t when the first one was, one was after he was coming back from his leg being broke. On his comeback he might have been doing some stuff, but I think he tested positive one other time. It just put a checkmark on him, an asterix, whatever you want to call it.”

Quotes via MMA News

Are you a fan of Jon Jones? Do you consider him to be the greatest of all time? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!