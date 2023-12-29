Dan Henderson compares UFC legend Jon Jones to controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong
Dan Henderson has compared UFC legend Jon Jones to controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong in a fascinating interview.
While many people see him as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon Jones hasn’t been without his critics. From his antics outside of the cage to some of his actions in it, ‘Bones’ has a few enemies out there and many won’t be surprised by that.
Dan Henderson is a man who almost collided with Jon inside the Octagon, only for an unfortunate injury to prevent that from happening.
In a recent podcast appearance, ‘Hendo’ was asked to give his thoughts on Jones and his legacy in mixed martial arts.
Henderson questions Jones’ GOAT status
“In my mind, yeah,” Henderson confirmed. “It would be tough to [call Jones the GOAT], I mean, yeah, I mean, it’d be like calling Lance Armstrong and cycling… and Jon Jones tested positive more than once also.”
Earlier on in the interview, Henderson was asked about the comparisons between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva.
“Well, I think he did a lot,” Henderson said. “I don’t think he did as much as Anderson Silva did, but he also didn’t test positive like Anderson Silva did… He tested positive, like twice I think… Yeah, one was- I don’t when the first one was, one was after he was coming back from his leg being broke. On his comeback he might have been doing some stuff, but I think he tested positive one other time. It just put a checkmark on him, an asterix, whatever you want to call it.”
Quotes via MMA News
