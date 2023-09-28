Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

By Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones is part of the system he was trying to fight against in the promotion.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

Next month, Francis Ngannou will step into the boxing ring to take on Tyson Fury. The payday, alongside the opportunity to even battle Fury, is being seen as a huge win for ‘The Predator’ – and a justification for his decision to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship. For so long, Ngannou was attempting to raise awareness for fighter pay while simultaneously securing the kind of money that he believed he had earned.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU REP CLAIMS JON JONES GOT “NERVOUS” DURING FACEOFF WITH FRANCIS NGANNOU: “THIS IS A DIFFERENT BEAST THAT I’M TOUCHING”

UFC president Dana White saw things differently, with the promotion’s initial goal being to book Francis against Jon Jones. Despite ‘Bones’ previously being critical of his own pay structure, he jumped on the bandwagon and went after Ngannou on social media after he left.

Now, in a recent interview, Ngannou has spoken candidly about his rival.

Ngannou questions Jones

“I don’t think Jon Jones is trying to take something from me,” Ngannou said. “I think Jon Jones is just part of the system that I stood up against and that he at some point was trying to stand in my way until they weren’t in my way anymore.”

When it comes to his upcoming boxing debut, Ngannou had the following to say.

“I see it more like two boxers,” Ngannou said. “I’m not training with an MMA mentality like I’m an MMA guy, I’m going out there to box and training as a boxer. I’m not seeing myself as an MMA guy so I hope you guys see me as a boxer.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones UFC

Related

Dana White and Bryce Mitchell

Dana White reacts to Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the cage at UFC Vegas 79: “There’s no muzzles here”

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023
Stephen Espinoza and Dana White
UFC

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza unloads on Dana White following UFC CEO's recent comments: "There are levels to this"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime boxing, has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White.

Brendan Schaub and Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Brendan Schaub reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett booking: "Finally, Tony gets a winnable fight"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

UFC analyst Brendan Schaub is happy with the announcement of Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson explains why he took Shavkat Rakhmonov fight after previously not being interested in it

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson surprised many when he revealed on social media that he had accepted a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson
Francis Ngannou

WATCH | Francis Ngannou hits the pads with Mike Tyson at open workout ahead of Tyson Fury bout

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson got some work at last night’s open workouts preparing for Tyson Fury.

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque

Teammates Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque share conversation to discuss fighting one another at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Marlon Vera

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch: “Why are we making this a WWE sport?”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is weighing in on the rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Mark Hunt

UFC CEO Dana White comments on Mark Hunt after lawsuit comes to a close: “He's a bit of a delusional guy”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is commenting on Mark Hunt after his recent lawsuit against the Ultimate Fighting Championship came to a close.

Chael Sonnen, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “This isn’t a hard bet”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Chael Sonnen is sharing his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking.

Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White discusses the possibility of signing Bellator fighters Johnny Eblen and Patricio Pitbull

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is discussing the possibility of signing Bellator fighters Johnny Eblen and Patricio Pitbull.