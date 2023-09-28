Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones is part of the system he was trying to fight against in the promotion.

Next month, Francis Ngannou will step into the boxing ring to take on Tyson Fury. The payday, alongside the opportunity to even battle Fury, is being seen as a huge win for ‘The Predator’ – and a justification for his decision to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship. For so long, Ngannou was attempting to raise awareness for fighter pay while simultaneously securing the kind of money that he believed he had earned.

UFC president Dana White saw things differently, with the promotion’s initial goal being to book Francis against Jon Jones. Despite ‘Bones’ previously being critical of his own pay structure, he jumped on the bandwagon and went after Ngannou on social media after he left.

Now, in a recent interview, Ngannou has spoken candidly about his rival.