The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released details of their new Anti-Doping Program after separating from USADA.

Ever since the news was announced that the company would be parting ways with USADA, many questions arose regarding what their next steps would be. It caused concern for some, whereas others were excited to see what they would bring into the mix.

Now, as per the promotion, they’ve announced a few more details regarding their upcoming Anti-Doping Program. You can see the full press release here, but these are the headlines.