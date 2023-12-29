New details released for UFC’s Anti-Doping Program as USADA partnership ends
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released details of their new Anti-Doping Program after separating from USADA.
Ever since the news was announced that the company would be parting ways with USADA, many questions arose regarding what their next steps would be. It caused concern for some, whereas others were excited to see what they would bring into the mix.
Now, as per the promotion, they’ve announced a few more details regarding their upcoming Anti-Doping Program. You can see the full press release here, but these are the headlines.
Overview of the new Anti-Doping Policy
- Sample Collection Conducted by Drug Free Sport International
- Sample Analysis Performed by Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory
- Administration and Sanctioning Overseen Independently by CSAD/George Piro
- Comprehensive List of Prohibited Substances
- New User-Friendly Digital Whereabouts Platform
Hunter Campbell and Jeff Novitzky also made the following statement.
