New details released for UFC’s Anti-Doping Program as USADA partnership ends

By Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released details of their new Anti-Doping Program after separating from USADA.

Dana White

Ever since the news was announced that the company would be parting ways with USADA, many questions arose regarding what their next steps would be. It caused concern for some, whereas others were excited to see what they would bring into the mix.

RELATED: USADA announces their partnership with the UFC will end in January 2024

Now, as per the promotion, they’ve announced a few more details regarding their upcoming Anti-Doping Program. You can see the full press release here, but these are the headlines.

Overview of the new Anti-Doping Policy

  1. Sample Collection Conducted by Drug Free Sport International
  2. Sample Analysis Performed by Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory
  3. Administration and Sanctioning Overseen Independently by CSAD/George Piro
  4. Comprehensive List of Prohibited Substances
  5. New User-Friendly Digital Whereabouts Platform

Hunter Campbell and Jeff Novitzky also made the following statement.

UFC releases statement on new Anti-Doping Program

“UFC’s goal for the Anti-Doping Policy is to be the best, most effective, and most progressive anti-doping program in all of professional sports,” said Hunter Campbell.  “UFC is proud of the advancements we have made with our anti-doping program over the past eight years, and we will continue to maintain an independently administered drug-testing program that ensures all athletes are competing under fair and equal circumstances.  With this new iteration of the program, UFC has once again raised the bar for health and safety in combat sports.”

“This latest UFC Anti-Doping Program is the result of our continued efforts to protect the athletes who compete in the Octagon,” stated Jeff Novitzky.  “This new program is the result of years of input and trial and error taken by UFC, our athletes, and third parties who have assisted UFC in operating the program.  The anti-doping policy is a living and breathing document that will continue to evolve and adapt when clear science supports changes that can further protect UFC athletes who compete in UFC.”

Quotes via UFC

Are you excited for this next chapter? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC USADA

Related

Tyron Woodley, Georges St-Pierre

Tyron Woodley alleges that Georges St-Pierre turned down a "dumb bag" to fight him: "Eight figures"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023
Chael Sonnen and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen reveals Israel Adesanya's return fight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - December 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes he knows who and when Israel Adesanya will be making his return to the Octagon.

Colby Covington and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington responds to 'complete scrub' Michael Chandler after prelim comment: "I'm an all-time great!"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is unhappy with Michael Chandler.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira believes heavyweight move has to happen "the right way," shuts down rumors of Tom Aspinall fight

Cole Shelton - December 28, 2023

Alex Pereira isn’t ruling out a move up to heavyweight but says he will need to make the jump in weight the right way.

Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Colby Covington doubles down on comments about Ian Machado Garry’s marriage: “I'd be honoured to settle that”

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Colby Covington is doubling down on the comments he’s made regarding Ian Machado Garry’s marriage.

Daniel Cormier, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297

Daniel Cormier is confused why fighters are still “overlooking” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reveals he’s in talks with Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent UFC rant: “We’re gonna figure something out”

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Dana White is revealing that he’s in talks with Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent UFC rant.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor and Petr Yan's faceoff
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return in hopes of getting an “easier fight”

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return in hopes of getting an ‘easier fight’.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery
Khamzat Chimaev

Josh Thomson explains why he’s “not sold” on Khamzat Chimaev being a legit superstar: “He came out on fireworks and just kind of fizzled out”

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

MMA analyst Josh Thomson has explained why he isn’t entirely convinced by the superstar potential of Khamzat Chimaev.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Up next! UFC Fight Night: ‘Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2’ Fight Card & Start Times

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

The first UFC event of the new year will be headlined by a blockbuster light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.