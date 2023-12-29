Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is trying to duck Michael Chandler

By Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has said that he doesn’t think Conor McGregor is trying to “duck” Michael Chandler.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting for more information regarding the return of Conor McGregor. It’s been two and a half years since his nasty leg injury against Dustin Poirier, with many believing he would come back in 2023. Alas, that hasn’t come to fruition, as the masses continue to get frustrated over this stalemate between the promotion and McGregor.

RELATED: Dana White reveals he’s in talks with Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent UFC rant: “We’re gonna figure something out”

Some people are of the opinion that McGregor is simply going to wait it out before taking on someone who isn’t Michael Chandler. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, that isn’t the case.

Sonnen’s McGregor view

“To see Conor fighting for his position, and fighting for number one, and fighting for that status, and fighting for the ability to go out there and perform and to compete and to entertain all of you, I liked it, I thought it was a very humbling moment,” Sonnen said. “I thought it was a very cool thing that Conor was pleading his case in two different directions. He’s pleading it to the UFC, and he’s not happy about whatever is delaying his return, and over there, he is being very sincere when he tells you guys, ‘Anybody, any weight, any time,’ he’s serious about that.”

‘He understands that’s to be a determined weight class and a determined date against specifically Michael Chandler,” Sonnen explained. “He understands that, but when he says anybody, that isn’t his way of trying to shun Chandler. That’s his way of making you, right away, ‘Whoever you can give me, whenever you can give it to me, I’ll do Chandler but I don’t want to wait. If you’ve got somebody that’s even faster, I want to do it even faster.’ He’s being sincere.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Will Conor McGregor compete for the UFC in 2024? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

