Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is trying to duck Michael Chandler

Sonnen’s McGregor view

“To see Conor fighting for his position, and fighting for number one, and fighting for that status, and fighting for the ability to go out there and perform and to compete and to entertain all of you, I liked it, I thought it was a very humbling moment,” Sonnen said. “I thought it was a very cool thing that Conor was pleading his case in two different directions. He’s pleading it to the UFC, and he’s not happy about whatever is delaying his return, and over there, he is being very sincere when he tells you guys, ‘Anybody, any weight, any time,’ he’s serious about that.”

‘He understands that’s to be a determined weight class and a determined date against specifically Michael Chandler,” Sonnen explained. “He understands that, but when he says anybody, that isn’t his way of trying to shun Chandler. That’s his way of making you, right away, ‘Whoever you can give me, whenever you can give it to me, I’ll do Chandler but I don’t want to wait. If you’ve got somebody that’s even faster, I want to do it even faster.’ He’s being sincere.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Will Conor McGregor compete for the UFC in 2024?