Cub Swanson announces return to featherweight to face Hakeem Dawodu in August

By Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Cub Swanson will be returning to the featherweight division.

Cub Swanson

Swanson took to Instagram to announce he is set to return on August 12 at a Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada against Hakeem Dawodu. The main event of the card sees Vicente Luque take on Rafael dos Anjos at welterweight.

 

Cub Swanson (28-13) made his bantamweight debut back in October and suffered a second-round TKO loss due to leg kicks to Jonathan Martinez. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Darren Elkins to return to the win column after losing to Giga Chikadze by body shot TKO.

Swanson has been in the UFC since 2011 and is 13-9 in the promotion. Inside the Octagon, he has notable wins over Artem Lobov, Doo Ho Choi, Jeremy Stephens, Denis Siver, Dustin Poirier, and Charles Oliveira among others. Yet, despite being a mainstay in the UFC, he has never fought for UFC gold.

Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) is coming off a decision loss to Julian Erosa last September at UFC 279. Prior to that, he beat Mike Trizano by decision to return to the win column after losing to Movsar Evloev by decision. Dawodu is 6-3 in the UFC and after losing his debut in 39 seconds to Danny Henry he rallied off five straight wins where he beat Austin Arnett, Kyle Bochniak, Yoshinori Horie, Julio Arce, and Zubaira Tukhugov.

With the addition of Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu, the Aug. 12 Fight Night card is as follows:

  • Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Cub Swanson
  • Mike Breeden vs. Lando Vannata
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Polyana Viana
  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Marcus McGhee
  • AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi
  • Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Isaac Dulgarian vs. Francis Marshall
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Brady Hiestand

