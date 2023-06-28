“Disrespected” Max Griffin plans to teach Michael Morales a lesson at UFC Vegas 76: “I’m going to drown this guy”

Max Griffin is ready to make a statement.

Griffin is coming off a decision win over Tim Means back in October and was hoping to return much sooner. However, he wasn’t offered a fight until he was booked against Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 76. When Griffin got the fight offer, he admits he felt a bit disrespected by the UFC.

“My first reaction to the Apex and the opponent was like, what the hell. But, it’s time to make a statement again and bury another prospect… I seen one fight he did, I remember seeing one of his fights, he’s alright he’s a young prospect, they like him. I’ve been seeing the trade of the old guys vs the new guys and they even did it on The Ulitmate Fighter. But, I’m not the one man,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m getting older but I’m not a stepping stone, I felt disrespected by getting Michael Morales because they like him. They think he can beat me, but he can’t and I’m going to prove it.”

Max Griffin says the last time he felt disrespected was against Ramiz Brahimaj, another top prospect who the UFC was high on. Ultimately, it was Griffin who won by TKO in a fight where he took Brahimaj’s ear off.

With that, Griffin is confident he will be able to school Morales at UFC Vegas 76 and teach the undefeated prospect a lesson.

“This is gonna be one of those ones where I school him. He’s good but he hasn’t fought anyone. The majority of his fights were Mexican dudes with t-shirts on. He hasn’t beaten anyone,” Griffin said. “He’s beaten Trevin Giles and Adam Fugitt but they are nothing (to hang your hat on) and they made mistakes. He is young, undefeated, from Ecuador but I’m going to drown this guy, bury him and teach him a lesson. It’s more to the UFC too, don’t give me a guy like this. I feel disrespected and I have a chip on my shoulder and I’m going to break this guy and show him.”

Although Max Griffin wants to teach Michael Morales a lesson, he doesn’t expect the fight to go long. His goal is to finish Morales with just a few seconds left in a one-sided beatdown but expects Morales to quit much earlier than that at UFC Vegas 76.

“Personally, I’d rather beat the f**k out of him for 14 minutes and 50 seconds and then sub him with five seconds left. I have a feeling he will go out earlier than that,” Griffin said. “I want him to remember, I want him to be in there and getting mounted and being pounded and being busted up, I want that to be running through his mind.”

If Griffin does finish Morales at UFC Vegas 76, he isn’t sure what is next for him. But, he’s fine derailing the hype of all these top prospects.

“I’ve been on a streak. That Neil Magny bullshit was trash, they paid me for the win so that’s five straight. There is no one left, I’ve called out all the guys in the top-15 so probably another young guy. They like these prospects. It’s going to be a trend of me taking these clowns out,” Griffin concluded.