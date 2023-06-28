“Disrespected” Max Griffin plans to teach Michael Morales a lesson at UFC Vegas 76: “I’m going to drown this guy”

By Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Max Griffin is ready to make a statement.

Max Griffin

Griffin is coming off a decision win over Tim Means back in October and was hoping to return much sooner. However, he wasn’t offered a fight until he was booked against Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 76. When Griffin got the fight offer, he admits he felt a bit disrespected by the UFC.

“My first reaction to the Apex and the opponent was like, what the hell. But, it’s time to make a statement again and bury another prospect… I seen one fight he did, I remember seeing one of his fights, he’s alright he’s a young prospect, they like him. I’ve been seeing the trade of the old guys vs the new guys and they even did it on The Ulitmate Fighter. But, I’m not the one man,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m getting older but I’m not a stepping stone, I felt disrespected by getting Michael Morales because they like him. They think he can beat me, but he can’t and I’m going to prove it.”

Max Griffin says the last time he felt disrespected was against Ramiz Brahimaj, another top prospect who the UFC was high on. Ultimately, it was Griffin who won by TKO in a fight where he took Brahimaj’s ear off.

With that, Griffin is confident he will be able to school Morales at UFC Vegas 76 and teach the undefeated prospect a lesson.

“This is gonna be one of those ones where I school him. He’s good but he hasn’t fought anyone. The majority of his fights were Mexican dudes with t-shirts on. He hasn’t beaten anyone,” Griffin said. “He’s beaten Trevin Giles and Adam Fugitt but they are nothing (to hang your hat on) and they made mistakes. He is young, undefeated, from Ecuador but I’m going to drown this guy, bury him and teach him a lesson. It’s more to the UFC too, don’t give me a guy like this. I feel disrespected and I have a chip on my shoulder and I’m going to break this guy and show him.”

Although Max Griffin wants to teach Michael Morales a lesson, he doesn’t expect the fight to go long. His goal is to finish Morales with just a few seconds left in a one-sided beatdown but expects Morales to quit much earlier than that at UFC Vegas 76.

“Personally, I’d rather beat the f**k out of him for 14 minutes and 50 seconds and then sub him with five seconds left. I have a feeling he will go out earlier than that,” Griffin said. “I want him to remember, I want him to be in there and getting mounted and being pounded and being busted up, I want that to be running through his mind.”

If Griffin does finish Morales at UFC Vegas 76, he isn’t sure what is next for him. But, he’s fine derailing the hype of all these top prospects.

“I’ve been on a streak. That Neil Magny bullshit was trash, they paid me for the win so that’s five straight. There is no one left, I’ve called out all the guys in the top-15 so probably another young guy. They like these prospects. It’s going to be a trend of me taking these clowns out,” Griffin concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Exclusive MMA Interviews Max Griffin UFC

Related

Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson announces return to featherweight to face Hakeem Dawodu in August

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023
Josh Emmett
Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria among seven fighters to be medically suspended indefinitely after UFC Jacksonville

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Josh Emmett was among seven fighters to be medically suspended indefinitely following UFC Jacksonville on Saturday.

Sean O'Malley
Marlon Vera

Sean O'Malley reveals the likely opponent for his first title defense

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Sean O’Malley knows who he wants to fight in his first title defense.

Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.
Taila Santos

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos added to UFC Singapore in August

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos have been booked for August.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis praises "incredible champion" Israel Adesanya but doesn't think he's the middleweight GOAT

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya is an incredible champion, but he doesn’t believe ‘Stylebender’ is the middleweight GOAT.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC

Khamzat Chimaev says there’s a “90 percent” chance he fights Kamaru Usman next: “There was no other match. It’s just him”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023
Michael-Chandler-Conor-McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will still end up fighting Conor McGregor: “I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will indeed end up fighting former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says he “manhandled” UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is saying he ‘manhandled’ UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of title fight: “I’ve got the resume”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of a title fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 128, UFC Vegas 76
Grant Dawson

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 128 with Max Griffin, Grant Dawson, and Blagoy Ivanov

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

The 128th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 76 this Saturday.