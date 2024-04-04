Smilla Sundell to battle Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

The main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video promises an encounter like no other. In fact, two of Muay Thai’s biggest stars gear up to slug it out with 26 pounds at stake.

Smilla Sundell puts her ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against Natalia Diachkova. This five-round duel airs in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on May 3.

At just 19 years old, Sundell has already positioned herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in “the art of eight limbs” today.

It’s worth noting that “The Hurricane” is undefeated across four bouts under the ONE Championship banner. What’s more, this includes a pair of stellar victories in World Title contests.

However, her most recent conquest in September 2023 saw her demolish atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues within three rounds to prolong her dominant reign over the division.