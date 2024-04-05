Kayla Harrison understands Raquel Pennington trying to avoid a fight with her: “I’d be scared s*itless”

By Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

Kayla Harrison isn’t surprised that UFC women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington doesn’t want to fight her.

Raquel Pennington

The former two-time PFL tournament winner is set to make her UFC debut later this month. At the company’s milestone 300th pay-per-view event, Kayla Harrison will face former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ enters the bout off a no-contest with Mayra Bueno Silva last summer.

At UFC 300, Kayla Harrison hopes to secure a title shot with a win over the former champion. However, there is one issue with her title chances. That issue is that Raquel Pennington doesn’t want to really fight her. In recent interviews, ‘Rocky’ has admitted that she would hate to fight Harrison, and would rather fight a proven contender like Julianna Pena next.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kayla Harrison reacted to Raquel Pennington’s comments. There, the former Olympian stated that in the champion’s shoes, she wouldn’t want to fight her either. However, while Harrison is aware that the PFL isn’t the UFC, she believes her accomplishments outside the Dana White-led company matter.

To conclude, Kayla Harrison believes that her record speaks for itself. While she doesn’t have a perfect resume, neither does ‘Rocky’. In the Olympian’s eyes, she’s going to earn the title shot at UFC 300 with a win over Holly Holm.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison responds to Raquel Pennington ahead of UFC 300 debut

“I think that my record speaks for itself.” Kayla Harrison stated in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, reacting to Raquel Pennington’s comments. “So that’s kind of hard to argue with. I think that if I go out and make a statement, that’s going to be hard to argue with. I don’t know Raquel’s record, but I’m assuming that there were losses mixed in, like she probably got close, and then she lost. That’s her journey.”

She continued, “My journey is my journey, and I plan on doing everything in my power to make it so that they want to give me the title shot. I would be saying that if I was Raquel too. I’d be scared s*itless.”

While Kayla Harrison wants to fight for gold after UFC 300, Raquel Pennington has a lot of options right now. Beyond the former PFL fighter and Julianna Pena, Germaine de Randamie has also called for a title shot in recent weeks. ‘The Iron Lady’ returns at UFC Vegas 90 this weekend, and holds a previous win over ‘Rocky’.

What do you make of these comments? Do you believe Kayla Harrison would deserve a fight with Raquel Pennington with a victory at UFC 300?

Kayla Harrison Raquel Pennington UFC

