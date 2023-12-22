Claressa Shields reveals interest in PFL “dream fight” with Cris Cyborg: “It’s the scariest fight for me”

By Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023

Boxing star Claressa Shields has that Cris Cyborg would be her PFL dream fight.

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg

The ‘GWOAT’ has been out of the boxing ring since a unanimous decision win over Maricela Cornejo in June. That victory was yet another dominant title defense for Claressa Shields, and it seems that will be her last boxing appearance for a while. Not long following the win, she re-signed with the PFL.

Claressa Shields’ signing was just one of many moves that the company made this year. Notably, the PFL bought out Bellator. As of now, they plan to run the promotion as a separate entity. However, there has been talk of names such as Cris Cyborg moving brands. That sounds like good news to the boxer.

While Claressa Shields is only 1-1 in her MMA career thus far, the Brazilian is her PFL dream fight. Speaking to MMA Junkie, the boxer heaped praise on Cris Cyborg. While bouts with names such as Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco would be interesting, she believes that the Bellator champion is the best of the three.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL TO MAKE FAST-TURNAROUND FOR MARCH BOXING RETURN: “THIS ONE IS FOR THE PEOPLE OF PUERTO RICO”

Claressa-Shields

PhotoCred: Detroit Free Press

Claressa Shields names Cris Cyborg as her PFL dream fight

“The fight that I see – it’s the scariest fight for me in MMA – would be me vs. Cris Cyborg,” Claressa Shields stated in a recent interview, discussing her PFL future. “She’s a GOAT in MMA, and I’m a GOAT in boxing, and we both have multiple world titles in our field.”

She continued, “I feel that fight right there would be the biggest fight and a fight that I would get up for. Listen, I would get up for a fight against Kayla Harrison or Larissa Pacheco. Those girls are badasses and good at what they do. But Cris just seems like she’s the beast… If I had to pick a dream fight, it would be against her. I feel she’s better than Kayla and Larissa.”

In the event that Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg fail to meet in the PFL cage, the boxing ring is a potential option as well. The Brazilian has shown interest in a return to the cage against Kayla Harrison in 2024 but has admitted that bout could be her final one. Although, Cyborg has compiled a 2-0 record in the ring as of now.

Furthermore, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion is slated for her boxing return in January against Kelsey Wickstrum. While Claressa Shields is down to fight Cris Cyborg in the cage, they could also meet under different circumstances. As of now, the boxing champion herself is yet to book her return to the ring, or the cage.

What do you make of these comments from the boxer? Do you want to see Claressa Shields vs. Cris Cyborg in the PFL cage? How do you got in that potential matchup?

