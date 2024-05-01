Michael Bisping taking Alexandre Pantoja to retain flyweight title: “He’s a nasty bastard”

Michael Bisping breaks down the UFC 301 main event

Bisping said Erceg, despite having just 13 MMA fights, likely won’t be ready for someone like Pantoja given the circumstances of the fight, the potential short notice, and enemy territory.

“Steve Erceg, only 28 years old, is flying from Perth, Australia, to Rio de Janeiro. 12-1, okay,” Michael Bisping said. “The man is on an incredible win streak and last time got the job done. He knocked out Matt Schnell with a vicious left hook, but he’s not a knockout artist. In 12 wins, he’s only had two knockouts and six submissions.”

Although wilder UFC upsets have occurred in the past, including Bisping’s against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016, they are fewer and far between, especially when it’s someone against an entire country.

After defeating Rockhold, Bisping exacted revenge against Dan Henderson before losing his middleweight championship to former welterweight kingpin Georges St.-Pierre, as both men retired shortly thereafter.

Pantoja vs. Erceg tops a 14-fight card beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

What are your thoughts on Michael Bisping’s comments toward Steve Erceg ahead of UFC 301?