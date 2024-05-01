Max Holloway hits back after Ilia Topuria questions his desire to fight for the featherweight belt: ‘You’re spiraling!’

BMF titleholder Max Holloway wasn’t one to hold animosity toward other UFC fighters, until Ilia Topuria claimed the featherweight throne.

Holloway earned the BMF belt by knocking out Justin Gaethje with one second left at UFC 300 last month. The win was his first career UFC lightweight victory and opened up many options for his next fight.

One such option is Topuria, who earned the UFC featherweight belt by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. Since earning the title, Topuria has taken shots at Holloway and the other top featherweight contenders, even dismissing Holloway as a deserving next opponent.

In a recent podcast appearance, Topuria claimed that Holloway ‘didn’t want to fight’ despite fans and pundits calling for the matchup. He pointed to Brian Ortega as the logical next opponent after Ortega defeated Yair Rodríguez earlier this year.

Topuria also required Holloway to put his BMF belt on the line to challenge for the featherweight title.