Paul Craig believes the UFC is hoping he will go into Rio and take a loss: “I genuinely believe that”

UFC star Paul Craig believes that the promotion would prefer for him to lose to Caio Borralho at UFC 301.

This weekend, Paul Craig will make his return to the Octagon when he battles Caio Borralho. The Scot is coming off the back of three losses in his last four, but the veteran is still hungry to make an impact in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Borralho, meanwhile, is 15-1 (1), and he’s unbeaten since arriving in the UFC. There’s a great deal of intrigue surrounding his future, and many believe he has what it takes to be a title contender in the next few years.

In a recent interview, Craig made it clear that he believes the UFC is trying to push Caio ahead of him.