Paul Craig believes the UFC is hoping he will go into Rio and take a loss: “I genuinely believe that”

By Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

UFC star Paul Craig believes that the promotion would prefer for him to lose to Caio Borralho at UFC 301.

Paul Craig

This weekend, Paul Craig will make his return to the Octagon when he battles Caio Borralho. The Scot is coming off the back of three losses in his last four, but the veteran is still hungry to make an impact in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Borralho, meanwhile, is 15-1 (1), and he’s unbeaten since arriving in the UFC. There’s a great deal of intrigue surrounding his future, and many believe he has what it takes to be a title contender in the next few years.

In a recent interview, Craig made it clear that he believes the UFC is trying to push Caio ahead of him.

Craig’s theory

“The UFC has obviously made this match because they want me to go to Rio and take a loss. They want to build this young guy. I genuinely believe that,” Craig said. “I don’t know if it’s just me being myself, being that UK fighter and we always kind of write ourselves off as the underdog.

“I’m 36. What do you do with a 36-year-old champion if I get the opportunity? It’s much easier to push a Brazilian champion, much easier to push a much younger guy, much easier to push a guy who’s got this unbeaten record in the UFC,” Craig continued. “But as I’ve said, I’ve built a career on upsetting the norm. That last-minute submission against (Magomed) Ankalaev, breaking the arm against Jamahal Hill. When my back’s against the wall is when I do my best work.

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with his theory? Can Paul become a world champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Caio Borralho Paul Craig UFC

