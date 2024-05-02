Steve Erceg expects “bottles to be thrown” at him after he upsets Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301

By Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

Steve Erceg is expecting a hostile crowd on Saturday when he faces Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title in the main event of UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Steve Erceg

Erceg knows Brazilian fans like to get loud and chant ‘You Will Die’ in Portuguese to the opposing fighters. With Erceg fighting for the belt and being the main event, he’s expecting to get booed. Not only is he expecting to get booed, but Erceg thinks people will be throwing stuff at him after he finishes Pantoja at UFC 301.

“I definitely expect the same. To go out there and get a finish would be amazing and then yeah, I expect bottles to be thrown at me as I leave the arena, but I think that’s part of the authentic Brazilian experience,” Erceg said at UFC 301 media day.

Steve Erceg says getting booed is nothing new to him. Instead, he is embracing it as he says that will pump him up even more.

Ultimately, Erceg has confidence he will be able to pull off the upset and beat Pantoja to become the new flyweight champion.

“I think I’m going to hold range, walk him into space, and hit him with angles. I know he’s a real tough guy, so at some point, it’s going to get sloppy, it’s going to get scrappy, I’m keen to prove that I’m not just a technical guy, I’m also a tough guy,” Erceg added.

As Erceg says, he’s expecting a tough fight, but one he’s confident he can pull off the upset and become the new UFC flyweight champion by dethroning Pantoja in his home country. Should that happen, he hopes he can defend his belt for the first time in Australia in August.

Erceg enters his title fight with a perfect 3-0 record in the UFC. He’s coming off a KO win over Matt Schnell, while before that, he beat Alessandro Costa by decision and David Dvorak by decision. Erceg is 12-1 as a pro with his lone loss coming in his second career fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski and Jose Aldo

Alexander Volkanovski calls Jose Aldo the featherweight GOAT ahead of UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping taking Alexandre Pantoja to retain flyweight title: "He’s a nasty bastard"

Zain Bando - May 1, 2024

Michael Bisping is all too familiar with playing the underdog role. Despite Steve Erceg’s (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) similar position Saturday at UFC 301, Bisping said he plans to go conservative and pick Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) to defend his flyweight title in his home country of Brazil.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith calls UFC fans 'stupid' over relentless criticism of his takes and career

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith’s relationship with fans has become fractured in recent years.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg UFC 301
UFC

UFC 301 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg title fight

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

In the main event of UFC 301, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his belt against Steve Erceg. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -200 favorite while the challenger is a +154 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway hits back after Ilia Topuria questions his desire to fight for the featherweight belt: 'You're spiraling!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway wasn’t one to hold animosity toward other UFC fighters, until Ilia Topuria claimed the featherweight throne.

Alexander Volkanovski, Steve Erceg

Alexander Volkanovski proposes a unique route for Steve Erceg to win the UFC flyweight title at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

WATCH | Alex Pereira outwrestles Daniel Cormier at UFC 301 media day

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024

It appears that UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has better wrestling than Daniel Cormier believed.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo turned down million-dollar payday to make return at UFC 301: "We had a lot of offers"

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo felt that he had to return to the UFC.

Jose Aldo
UFC

WATCH | Jose Aldo gets into Jonathan Martinez's face in intense faceoff ahead of UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

Jose Aldo got into a heated faceoff with Jonathan Martinez ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 301 on Saturday.

Conor McGregor BKFC 41
UFC

David Feldman confirms Conor McGregor will have “a lot of say” in future BKFC operations

Susan Cox - May 1, 2024

David Feldman is confirming that Conor McGregor will have ‘a lot to say’ in future BKFC operations.