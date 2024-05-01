UFC 301 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg:

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Pantoja, I don’t know much about the other guy.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Pantoja. He has more tools to win, but Erceg has KO power and has a puncher’s chance.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I am rooting for Erceg for sure, as he has a cool story getting the title. But, Pantoja is a monster and I think he wins.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Alexandre Pantoja. He has been on fire and has been getting great wins as of late. He’s very well-rounded and is tough to beat right now.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Pantoja. He is more well-rounded and has that championship experience. I think he can grind out Erceg and either get a late stoppage or a decision win.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I didn’t know much about Erceg, but his KO over Schnell was impressive. However, this is a massive step up in competition and Pantoja is such a monster and a level above everyone. I think this is too soon for Erceg, and Pantoja will defend his belt.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Pantoja. Erceg has KO power, but I do think Pantoja is the better overall fighter.

***

Fighters picking Alexandre Pantoja: Drakkar Klose, Terrance McKinney, Chase Hooper, Diego Ferreira, Alex Morono, Bryan Battle, Damon Jackson.

Fighters picking Steve Erceg: None.