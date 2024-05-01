UFC 301 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg title fight
In the main event of UFC 301, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his belt against Steve Erceg. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -200 favorite while the challenger is a +154 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the flyweight title fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Pantoja will remain the flyweight champ as they believe this is too big of a step up in competition for Erceg.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg:
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Pantoja, I don’t know much about the other guy.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Pantoja. He has more tools to win, but Erceg has KO power and has a puncher’s chance.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I am rooting for Erceg for sure, as he has a cool story getting the title. But, Pantoja is a monster and I think he wins.
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Alexandre Pantoja. He has been on fire and has been getting great wins as of late. He’s very well-rounded and is tough to beat right now.
Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Pantoja. He is more well-rounded and has that championship experience. I think he can grind out Erceg and either get a late stoppage or a decision win.
Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I didn’t know much about Erceg, but his KO over Schnell was impressive. However, this is a massive step up in competition and Pantoja is such a monster and a level above everyone. I think this is too soon for Erceg, and Pantoja will defend his belt.
Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Pantoja. Erceg has KO power, but I do think Pantoja is the better overall fighter.
***
Fighters picking Alexandre Pantoja: Drakkar Klose, Terrance McKinney, Chase Hooper, Diego Ferreira, Alex Morono, Bryan Battle, Damon Jackson.
Fighters picking Steve Erceg: None.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alexandre Pantoja UFC